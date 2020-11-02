E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich council staff fear a compulsory jobs axe as part of cost-cutting drive

PUBLISHED: 15:10 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:46 02 November 2020

Flowerbeds in the Upper Arboretum in Christchurch Park could be changed less frequently. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Some staff at Ipswich council could face compulsory redundancy as part of the borough’s cost-cutting plans over the next few months – if the authority cannot find enough volunteers to leave their jobs.

The borough has said it needs to find another £4.6m of savings over the next four years – and is bringing a cost-cutting programme to its executive meeting this week before it is debated by the full council on November 18.

It has said it will look at ways of not filling some of the vacant jobs that already exist – and needs to cut the number of employees. Council leader David Ellesmere said it was hoping to cut numbers by voluntary redundancies.

However we have been told that parks staff at the borough have been told their department will have to lose five members of staff – and if there are not enough volunteers there will be compulsory redundancies.

One person contacted us to say that staff were worried that they could be out of a job just before Christmas at the height of the covid pandemic.

Among the cutbacks that the borough is planning to bring in is reducing the planting jobs in parks and roundabouts by replacing annual plants that have to be replaced twice a year with perennials that do not need so much attention.

Mr Ellesmere emphasised that there had been no decisions made yet and the proposals would have to be fully debated.

He said: “We will do everything that we can to avoid compulsory redundancies, but I can’t guarantee that they won’t be any. In a lot of the savings that we’re making, we are also looking at posts that are currently vacant.”

Among the other changes proposed are closing the Regent Theatre box office, making all ticket sales online or over the phone, and closing the customer service centre in the Town Hall by March 2022 because increasing numbers of people now contact the council by e-mail or phone rather than in person.

In unveiling the proposals Mr Ellesmere revealed that the borough’s reserves had fallen from £6.8m to £50,000 during the covid crisis – but opposition leader Ian Fisher said there was little point in planning for cuts four years in the future when the immediate outlook for council finances was so unclear with local authorities relying on government support to allow them to run services.

