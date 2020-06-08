Opinion

Support for market traders, leisure boats and independent cafes - how Ipswich is helping small business

newsroom@archant.co.uk 08 June, 2020 - 07:00

Ipswich Borough Council is supporting small businesses who missed out on Government coronavirus aid Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Support is being offered to small businesses who missed out on Government aid, explains David Ellesmere, Leader of Ipswich Borough Council.

On Friday we invited small businesses which did not qualify for earlier government support to apply for grants of up to £10,000 from our £1.24 million Local Authority Discretionary Grant Fund.

The types of businesses that can apply include: those sharing offices or other work spaces who do not pay business rates; market traders; B&Bs; charity properties; some businesses in the retail, leisure and hospitality sector awaiting a rating appeal and independent cafes and bars who operate inside larger premises.

We are also supporting Ipswich market and street traders and the leisure boats who take people on cruises from Ipswich Waterfront.

Any small businesses in Ipswich who think they qualify should go to the website here.

The closing date for applications is Friday, June 26.

The Council continues to work on detailed proposals to re-open the town centre from Monday, June 15 in line with government guidelines.

Public safety and confidence are a top priority so the town centre partnership team have decided to close Upper Brook Street temporarily during the day to enable shoppers to more easily follow social distancing guidelines without compromising their safety. Three narrow alleyways will also be closed to protect the public.

To make life easier for visitors, help support retailers and welcome people back to the town centre, the Borough Council will be making parking free of charge at Crown car park from June 15 until July 3.

Black Lives DO Matter

I’m sure that everyone in Ipswich was shocked by the death, caught on camera, of George Floyd in Minneapolis. His death has rightly prompted global outrage.

I know that many people in Ipswich have been deeply affected by this, concerned not only about deep racial injustice in the USA but the significant issues we also face here in the UK as exemplified by the deportations of the Windrush generation and the lack of urgency in addressing the much higher death rate of BAME people from Covid.

On Friday night, in common with many councils across the country, we lit up the Town Hall in purple to express solidarity with Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities both in Ipswich and around the world.

Black Lives DO matter.