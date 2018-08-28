Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Revealed: Ipswich town centre properties owned by the borough council

PUBLISHED: 19:30 30 November 2018

The Rep pub is owned by Ipswich Council. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

The Rep pub is owned by Ipswich Council. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Archant

Ipswich council has come under fire this week after it was announced that its investment company had bought Beardmore Park retail centre at Martlesham Heath – which many see as being in direct competition with the town centre.

The council owns the car park - and the football ground behind it (but not the stands built on it). Picture: PAUL GEATERThe council owns the car park - and the football ground behind it (but not the stands built on it). Picture: PAUL GEATER

The borough does, however, already own a significant portfolio of properties in the heart of Ipswich – either to produce a rental income, guarantee the way historic buildings are managed . . . or both.

Some civic sites are self-evidently council-owned – the Town Hall, the Corn Exchange, Ipswich Museum, borough car parks, Crown Pools, and Christchurch Park and Mansion.

The Ancient House - owned by Ipswich Council. Picture: DAVID VINCENTThe Ancient House - owned by Ipswich Council. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

However other buildings are also in the council’s ownership and are rented out to tenants or looking for new occupiers.

It is widely known that the currently-empty Old Post Office building on the Cornhill is owned by the borough – but the council also owns the former Queen’s Head/Victoria pub on the corner of Civic Drive and St Matthew’s Street that is also looking for a new occupier.

Ipswich Council is hoping to find a tenant to take over the former Queens Head pub.Ipswich Council is hoping to find a tenant to take over the former Queens Head pub.

It owns the Rep pub in Tower Street and the buildings next to it. And it owns the freehold of both the Regent Theatre (which it also runs) and the New Wolsey.

The Ancient House – occupied by Lakeland – is part of the borough portfolio – so are St Lawrence, St Stepehens, and St Peter’s churches which have all found new uses over the last decade.

Ipswich council owns Curtis Banks in Princes Street while Ipswich Borough Assets, owned by the council, owns Providence House - the home of Biriketts Solicitors - behind it. Picture: PAUL GEATERIpswich council owns Curtis Banks in Princes Street while Ipswich Borough Assets, owned by the council, owns Providence House - the home of Biriketts Solicitors - behind it. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Further afield, some of the major office blocks in the town are owned by the council including half of the Axa building in Civic Drive, and the company’s multi-storey car park, the Curtis Banks (formerly Suffolk Life) building in Princes Street and the Royal Mail sorting office.

The council also owns land it hopes to redevelop in Princes Street, including the site of the former Drum and Monkey pub and the garage next to it.

Ipswich's former Post Office building badly needs a new tenant. Picyture: PAUL GEATERIpswich's former Post Office building badly needs a new tenant. Picyture: PAUL GEATER

One site it does not want to redevelop is the football ground at Portman Road. The council owns the land which is leased to the club – but Ipswich Town owns the stands and all the other buildings on the land.

In earlier years the council has rebuffed attempts by the club to buy the freehold of the land – saying its interest ensures that the club remains in the town centre with easy access for fans from the heart of Ipswich and the railway station.

Topic Tags:

Mother-of-two to take on world in international strong woman competition

24 minutes ago Will Jefford
Mother-of-two Andrea Thompson, 36, from Melton, was crowned Britain's Strongest Woman. Picture: Gregg Brown

A Melton mother-of-two is eyeing up global glory as she travels to America in an international strong woman competition.

Revealed: Ipswich town centre properties owned by the borough council

24 minutes ago Paul Geater
The Rep pub is owned by Ipswich Council. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Ipswich council has come under fire this week after it was announced that its investment company had bought Beardmore Park retail centre at Martlesham Heath – which many see as being in direct competition with the town centre.

The story behind the Suffolk man who built up one of the UK’s biggest ever tech companies, and why he’s been charged with fraud over its sale

17:52 Jessica Hill
Mike Lynch Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

Mike Lynch’s company Autonomy Corporation was the UK’s largest software company before it was sold to Hewlett-Packard for £8.6bn in 2011.

Video New pub The Halberd Inn opens in Ipswich today replacing McGinty’s

17:29 Charlotte Smith-Jarvis
Former pub McGinty's has been taken on and totally refurbished by Punch Taverns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Punch Taverns has invested in renovating former Irish pub McGinty’s, rebranding it as The Halberd Inn.

Police find 17-year-old Lily Williams from Ipswich

12:25 Adam Howlett
Police have found a missing Ipswich teenager Picture: ARCHANT

Police have found a 17-year-old woman from Ipswich who was reported missing earlier today.

Police search near Copdock Interchange for suspected illegal immigrants who escaped from lorry

16:40 Katy Sandalls
The A12 as it approaches the Copdock roundabout.Stock image Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Police officers are searching the area around the Copdock Interchange after reports that six suspected illegal immigrants got out of a lorry.

Days Gone By: Coverage of floods captured changes to the town’s landscape

16:30 David Kindred
A high tide in September 1969 saw the area around Stoke Bridge, Ipswich flooded. This photograph, from a silo at the dock, shows the rail yard and part of Commercial Road under water. The bridge over the river is now a dual carriageway, with the road cutting through the site of the British Fermentation Products Ltd mill in the centre of the picture. A skate park in now on part of the mill site. Cardinal Park is now top right of this view. Picture: IAN MCGRATH

David Kindred takes a look at Ipswich before flood defences and readers memories of local bands and more.

Meet the Christmas fanatics

15:47 Suzanne Day
Meet the Ipswich Christmas fanatic PICTURE: NICHOLAS PEARKES

Have you heard about the man from Ipswich who gets ready for Christmas on October 1? Or the woman that brings a smile to people’s faces with her festive creations year-round?

East Anglia on the ‘front line’ of managing the impact of climate change, says Environment Agency director

14:25 Ross Bentley
A car drives through a flood on the A1120 near Earl Stonham. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rising sea levels, shifting coastlines and drier summers all expected to impact the region into the future.

‘PUT YOUR PHONE AWAY!’ And that’s an order. Restaurant chain bans mobiles in a bid to get families talking

13:59 Jessica Hill
A family dining at Frankie and Benny's

Frankie and Benny’s is taking drastic measures to stop families from sitting in silence scrolling down their phones at the dinner table - they’re banning them.

Most read

Ipswich doctor owes thousands for four years of unpaid council tax

Dr Salaheddin Elbishari appeared before magistrates after failing to pay his council tax Picture: STOCKBYTE/GETTY IMAGES

Video Village road grid-locked as drivers ignore 16-mile diversion route

Traffic gets stuck on the single track Rectory Road at Hemingstone

Heartbreak as couple’s three cats are poisoned and die just days apart

Sadly all three cats had to be put down by the vets Picture: TRACEY BECKETT

Police find 17-year-old Lily Williams from Ipswich

Police have found a missing Ipswich teenager Picture: ARCHANT

Anger over First Ipswich’s re-routing of bus services

Felixstowe Road and Bishops Hill are no longer a part of the First route for 76 and 77 services Picture: ARCHANT

Video New pub The Halberd Inn opens in Ipswich today replacing McGinty’s

Former pub McGinty's has been taken on and totally refurbished by Punch Taverns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide