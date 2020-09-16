Councillors in Ipswich reject £1,000 pay rise as borough faces cutbacks
PUBLISHED: 19:55 16 September 2020 | UPDATED: 19:55 16 September 2020
Charlotte Bond
Ipswich councillors have voted overwhelmingly to reject a report that would have given them a £1,000 increase in their allowances over the next year.
An independent panel had recommended the change because Ipswich Councillors have the lowest allowances in Suffolk – and the rise would still have left them with low relative rewards.
You may also want to watch:
However council leader David Ellesmere proposed an amendment which would endorse the panel’s recommendation to keep allowances under review – but would scrap the proposed rise of £500 now and a further £500 next year.
He said that would have forced the council to make a further saving of £76,000 when it was already struggling with its finances and was having to propose cuts to services.
The only person not to back the amendment was opposition Tory group leader Ian Fisher who said the next review should be next year, not in 2022 as proposed by the council leadership.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.