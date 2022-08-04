Council taking court action to evict Travellers from Chantry Park

Ipswich Borough Council are taking court action against a group of travellers who have pitched up in Chantry Park - Credit: Archant

Court action is being taken against a group of Travellers who are staying in one of Ipswich's busiest parks.

Around 11 caravans have been spotted in Chantry Park in the town.

It is believed that the caravans have been in the park since Monday (August 1).

There are about 11 caravans pitched up in Chantry Park - Credit: Archant

The Travellers are spread out across the park with many of them pitching up near the play area.

A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council said: "Ipswich Borough Council has served an eviction notice that will give the Travellers until 2pm today to leave."

It comes after a number of travellers pitched up at the park in May.