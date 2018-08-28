Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

Ipswich fatal stabbing: Shocked community reacts

PUBLISHED: 21:02 16 December 2018 | UPDATED: 21:02 16 December 2018

Kenyon Street was also closed while Emergency services attended the scene. Picture: ARCHANT

Kenyon Street was also closed while Emergency services attended the scene. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A community is shocked and saddened after a man was stabbed to death in Ipswich.

Ambulance crews are also at the scene in Kenyon Street Picture: ARCHANTAmbulance crews are also at the scene in Kenyon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency services, including police and paramedics, were sent to reports a man had been stabbed in Turin Street just before 2pm on December 16.

An air ambulance crew was also called, but despite their best efforts the man died at the scene.

Suffolk police have opened a murder investigation into the incident.

One man living close by described the scene as paramedics that had come to collect his wife and take her to the hospital treated the dying man.

The Air Ambulance responded to the incident but left just after 3.30pm. Picture: ARCHANTThe Air Ambulance responded to the incident but left just after 3.30pm. Picture: ARCHANT

“The first ambulance that arrived was for my partner, then another ambulance parking in the street and ran to the man lying stabbed on the floor,” he said.

“He was alive when he was on the floor and paramedics stayed with him for almost half an hour.

“This is not the first stabbing I have seen in Ipswich.

“Now it’s almost every week there’s a stabbing.”

The man said he was even more worried with his three young children, aged nine, five and one, at the house too.

“We need some more street lights on around here – there’s no lights around her after midnight,” he added.

“We need some more police on the streets around here too.”

Eyewitnesses reported seeing forensic vans and officers in white suits in Wherstead Road at around 4pm.

Detectives have cordoned off Turin Street and Kenyon Street while an investigation into what happened takes place.

Ocean, who lives nearby but did not provide a surname, said: “I don’t feel safe around here, there’s a lot of stabbings and now there’s been another one.

“It’s shocking, it’s upsetting and it’s not safe so you can’t go out.

“I don’t think kids should be out on their own, especially to school and back.”

This was the third stabbing in 12 hours in Ipswich, after an alleged attack was reported this morning in Moore Road.

Reece Maddison, who works at the Steamboat Tavern in New Cut Way, saw the air ambulance responding to the Turin Street incident landing near Vernon Street.

“We have had customers coming in and out today talking about it,” he said.

“It’s not good, but there has been a lot of them in the area recently.

“A lot of our customers live around Turin Street and they haven’t been able to get home.”

Councillors for the Bridge ward expressed their sadness that a man had died following the stabbing.

Phillip Smart said: “My first thoughts go to the family of anyone that was affected by this.

“If there is anyone out there with any information that can help the police with their investigations, I urge them to share it as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, fellow councillor Colette Allen said: “I am shocked to hear about the incident in Turin Street today and I feel deeply saddened that a man has died.

“I urge anyone with any information to make contact with the police.”

Witnesses to the attack and anyone with information or dash cam footage should call South CID at Landmark House on 101, quoting reference CAD 189 of December 16.

Or, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

