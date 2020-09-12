How can you get involved in the Great British September Clean campaign?

Ipswich borough councillors Peter Gardiner, Bryony Rudkin, Colin Smart, Tracy Grant and Jenny Smith litter picking in the Chantry area Picture: PHIL SMART IPSWICH LABOUR PARTY

Ipswich councillors have been out litter-picking in the town to help launch the Great British September Clean campaign.

Labour borough councillors from the south west area Phil Smart, Peter Gardiner, Bryony Rudkin, Colin Smart, Tracy Grant and Jenny Smith collected litter in the Chantry area.

They did their litter pick around the Hawthorn Drive shops and car park.

Volunteers, local authorities, charities and businesses were originally geared up to take part in the Great British Spring Clean from March to April, but the drive was postponed due to coronavirus lockdown.

So it is now an autumn clean instead, running from September 11-27.

Keep Britain Tidy is asking people to help make a difference to their local area, by pledging to pick up litter as individuals or in groups of up to six.

For more details, visit the Keep Britain Tidy website.