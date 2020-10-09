E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

County lines dealer arrested in vulnerable person’s flat

PUBLISHED: 13:12 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:12 09 October 2020

Police in Ipswich have arrested a teenage male on drug related offences. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police in Ipswich have arrested a teenage male on drug related offences. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police in Ipswich have arrested have arrested a teenager on drug related offences after he was found in a vulnerable persons flat.

The teenager is currently being questioned by detectives at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

You may also want to watch:

He was arrested in the Foundation Street area of the town at 6.20pm yesterday (October 8).

Officers seized a quantity of cannabis and around £1,000 in cash from him.

A tweet from police in Ipswich, posted last night, said: “Great work by Ipswich Central Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) team 2 last night locating a county lines drug dealer in a vulnerable person’s flat near the town centre.

“The male from London was arrested after being found with a quantity of cannabis and around £1,000 in cash.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Alcoholic let himself into an Ipswich pub 23 times and stole wine and spirits

The Woolpack in Ipswich, where Scott Evans stole alcohol from Picture: ARCHANT

‘The travelling could have been horrendous’ – Lambert on why Town decided to bring Blackpool game forwards

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert has won the League One manager-of-the-month award. Picture: EFL

County lines dealer arrested in vulnerable person’s flat

Police in Ipswich have arrested a teenage male on drug related offences. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich homeware store to give back this Christmas

Store manager Ben Frewin, sales colleague Amy Hockham and team leader Jenny Needham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Trial date fixed for man accused of downloading indecent child images

Andrew Hart's trial will take place at Ipswich Crown Court in May Picture: ARCHANT