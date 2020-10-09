County lines dealer arrested in vulnerable person’s flat
PUBLISHED: 13:12 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:12 09 October 2020
Police in Ipswich have arrested have arrested a teenager on drug related offences after he was found in a vulnerable persons flat.
The teenager is currently being questioned by detectives at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.
He was arrested in the Foundation Street area of the town at 6.20pm yesterday (October 8).
Officers seized a quantity of cannabis and around £1,000 in cash from him.
A tweet from police in Ipswich, posted last night, said: “Great work by Ipswich Central Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) team 2 last night locating a county lines drug dealer in a vulnerable person’s flat near the town centre.
“The male from London was arrested after being found with a quantity of cannabis and around £1,000 in cash.”
