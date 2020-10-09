County lines dealer arrested in vulnerable person’s flat

Police in Ipswich have arrested have arrested a teenager on drug related offences after he was found in a vulnerable persons flat.

Great work by Ipswich Central SNT team 2 last night locating a county lines drug dealer in a vulnerable person's flat near the town centre. The male from London was arrested after being found with a quantity of cannabis and around a £1000 in cash #1552 58682 #91 pic.twitter.com/KKUgtQFVTk — Ipswich Police (@IpswichPolice) October 9, 2020

The teenager is currently being questioned by detectives at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre.

He was arrested in the Foundation Street area of the town at 6.20pm yesterday (October 8).

Officers seized a quantity of cannabis and around £1,000 in cash from him.

