Great Scott! Couple marry in Back to the Future-themed wedding
- Credit: Stephenwaller.com
The Power of Love between one Sci-Fi loving couple was on full display as they celebrated their big day with a Back to the Future-themed wedding.
Jordan and Pete Ayriss, from Ravenswood, married in lockdown but were finally able to celebrate with a proper "knees-up" with friends and family on June 11 at the Manor Room in Christchurch Mansion.
With many nods to the film on display, the biggest attraction with the arrival of a replica DeLorean.
Pete, who is originally from Felixstowe, said: "We are fans, every now and again we will have a Back To The Future off and throw each other trivia, throw out movie quotes at each other.
"It is a completely iconic trilogy and we do hope they never do anything else with it again. We did see the show and that was amazing."
Pete, 38, works in the film industry operating drones, which sees him travel the country and the world.
He said: "I've never seen a DeLorean until our wedding day and it was something special. It was worth every penny."
Jordan, 33, owns Elemental Locks, in Ipswich, said the day was a whirlwind and had such a high when she saw the DeLorean for the first time.
And while celebrating on the dance floor, the bride, unfortunately, suffered a fracture to one wrist and a sprain to the other when her train came unattached and caused her to fall over.
"We had been planning it for years, back before lockdown. The first thing we booked was the DeLorean.
"It's 50s, it's 80s, it's futuristic, there's even a bit of steampunk and Victorian."
The venue was decorated in a way to nod to the film's enchantment under the sea dance with plasma ball centre pieces and a plutonium bar.
The wedding cake topper nodded to the film's third instalment with Pete dressed as Doc Brown and Jordan as Clara on a hoverboard.
The couple praised their wonderful celebrant Jamie Walker who has supported them over the lockdown.
Jordan and Pete have been together for nearly five years having met online and bonded over their "general nerdiness and geekery".
Jordan said: "We are nerds. Back to the Future was the first thing we found we both knew all the words too, all three films.
"I don't think I would have met him otherwise, we're not in any of the same circles. I was able to find exactly what I was looking for."
Pete proposed in the couple's living room in 2019 after offering to do Jordan's nails.
He had hidden the ring in the garage and went to collect it when he was grabbing potatoes for the couple's roast dinner and surprised his now wife.
He said: "I filed the nail and said 'I have the perfect way to finish that" and held the ring up."