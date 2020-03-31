E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
WATCH: Ipswich couple host thousands of guests in living room ‘house party’

PUBLISHED: 12:17 31 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:17 31 March 2020

Ipswich couple Clifford and Annabelle Baldock hosted a house party via Facebook to raise spirits during the coronavirus crisis Picture: CLIFFORD BALDOCK

CLIFFORD BALDOCK

An Ipswich couple hosted more than 3,000 guests at their virtual fancy dress house party in a bid to spread cheer during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Baldock said the party, which had 3,500 guests, was all about improving people's mental health Picture: CLIFFORD BALDOCKMr Baldock said the party, which had 3,500 guests, was all about improving people's mental health Picture: CLIFFORD BALDOCK

Annabelle and Clifford Baldock created a Facebook group to spread the word of their party, broadcast on Saturday, March 28, and within days had grown to more than 8,500 members.

Appearing before the broadcast, Mr Badlock appeared live dressed as a bouncer, joking: “If there’s any mucking about, any touching – any going near each other within 2m you’re out!”

Shortly after when the party started, Mr Baldock, a former Royal Anglian, was dressed in 80s tennis wear before returning as Big Daddy the wrestler and Suffolk’s own Ed Sheeran.

Among the predicted 3,500 guests that joined them were dancing horses, drag acts, aliens and monks.

Speaking after the party, Mr Baldock said: “What an absolutely fantastic party we had. I can’t thank everybody enough, it was absolutely awesome.

“I’m glad everybody had an absolutely fantastic time, because we certainly did. I’m glad we made your evening, it’s about being together, looking after each other, about mental health.

“We will beat this virus. No doubt there will be tears along the way, there will be some highs, there will be some lows – but let’s stick together and let’s have a really good time when we can.”

The first party was such a hit, the couple has now decided to host another on Saturday, April 11 at 7pm – with group members currently voting for the next theme, with beach party currently leading the way.

Mr Baldock’s colleagues at Suffolk police have since posted their own video on Facebook, dancing to The Police’s “Don’t stand so close to me” to promote the policy of social distancing.

