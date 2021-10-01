'We've had a good life' – Ipswich couple celebrate 60 years of marriage
- Credit: Gabrielle Pemberton
A diamond wedding couple who met at work say they "have had a good life" and are "lucky" to have been able to be together for so long.
John and Jacqui Crouch, from Ipswich, met more than half a century ago, were married on September 23, 1961, and have stayed together ever since.
They met in Cambridge where they both worked at Boots Pharmacy in the early 1960s, with Mr Crouch asking his future wife out.
They spent time courting by the River Cam, and doing the "usual things" like going to the cinema and theatre, Mrs Crouch said, before Mr Crouch proposed.
He said: "It wasn't as free and easy as it is now. You lived at home.
You may also want to watch:
"You did what was available [and there was a lot of] restrictions."
She said his proposal was a simple one.
Most Read
- 1 Police negotiators and firearms officers called to Ipswich incident
- 2 Alternative theories on Corrie McKeague disappearance in police statement
- 3 Man who had sex with schoolgirl 'stole her childhood'
- 4 Mental health patient sectioned after throwing coffee in worker's face
- 5 MP's addresses care concerns at Ipswich medical practice
- 6 Footbridge reopening nears as new beams installed
- 7 The Range evacuated after members of staff detect smoke
- 8 Man accused of possessing axe and catapult in Christchurch Park
- 9 Parking spaces limit proposed for new homes in central Ipswich 'to help air quality'
- 10 Covid cases in Suffolk schools have doubled in a week
Mr Crouch said: "Will you marry me?" And the future bride said "yes" straight away with no hesitation.
At the church in Cambridge, Mrs Crouch's family made "all the arrangements" as the girls' family always did back then, she said.
The retired couple have lived in Ipswich for more than 40 years.
The couple's children Steven and Sarah-Louise, now 53 and 56, have remained at the centre of the pair's lives and celebrated their anniversary on Sunday with more than 20 other loved ones.
They both said their highlight has been their family and three grandchildren, who have they have been "fortunate" to spend so much time together.
"We don't know where the time has gone," Mr Crouch, 82, said. "We are so fortunate, we are so extremely fit and have not had any big health issues.
"We have lost many friends together."
Mrs Crouch, 79, agreed, saying: "I am pleased, otherwise, I wouldn't be here but I would not think my life would be different. I'm happy where we are.
"We've had a very good life and been fortunate healthwise."
She said there was no secret for this, and "It's just luck."
Since going on lots of trips to Europe, Singapore and the US, they still hope to go on more holidays abroad when travel restrictions ease.
"We are hoping to do some more travel," she said.