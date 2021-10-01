'We've had a good life' – Ipswich couple celebrate 60 years of marriage

Published: 11:30 AM October 1, 2021 Updated: 12:39 PM October 1, 2021

John and Jacqui Crouch on their wedding day and 60th anniversary. - Credit: Gabrielle Pemberton

A diamond wedding couple who met at work say they "have had a good life" and are "lucky" to have been able to be together for so long.

John and Jacqui Crouch, from Ipswich, met more than half a century ago, were married on September 23, 1961, and have stayed together ever since.

John and Jacqui Crouch on their wedding day, September 23, 1963 - Credit: Gabrielle Pemberton

They met in Cambridge where they both worked at Boots Pharmacy in the early 1960s, with Mr Crouch asking his future wife out.

They spent time courting by the River Cam, and doing the "usual things" like going to the cinema and theatre, Mrs Crouch said, before Mr Crouch proposed.

He said: "It wasn't as free and easy as it is now. You lived at home.

"You did what was available [and there was a lot of] restrictions."

She said his proposal was a simple one.

Mr Crouch said: "Will you marry me?" And the future bride said "yes" straight away with no hesitation.

At the church in Cambridge, Mrs Crouch's family made "all the arrangements" as the girls' family always did back then, she said.

John and Jacqui Crouch cutting a cake on their 60th anniversary - Credit: Gabrielle Pemberton

The retired couple have lived in Ipswich for more than 40 years.

The couple's children Steven and Sarah-Louise, now 53 and 56, have remained at the centre of the pair's lives and celebrated their anniversary on Sunday with more than 20 other loved ones.

They both said their highlight has been their family and three grandchildren, who have they have been "fortunate" to spend so much time together.

John and Jacqui Crouch receiving a letter from the Queen for their diamond anniversary - Credit: Gabrielle Pemberton

"We don't know where the time has gone," Mr Crouch, 82, said. "We are so fortunate, we are so extremely fit and have not had any big health issues.

"We have lost many friends together."

Mrs Crouch, 79, agreed, saying: "I am pleased, otherwise, I wouldn't be here but I would not think my life would be different. I'm happy where we are.

"We've had a very good life and been fortunate healthwise."

She said there was no secret for this, and "It's just luck."

Since going on lots of trips to Europe, Singapore and the US, they still hope to go on more holidays abroad when travel restrictions ease.

"We are hoping to do some more travel," she said.

John and Jacqui Crouch dancing at their anniversary party on Sunday, September 26 - Credit: Gabrielle Pemberton



