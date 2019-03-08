Partly Cloudy

‘It’s a very peaceful marriage’ - Ipswich couple mark 60 years together

PUBLISHED: 16:50 01 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:50 01 April 2019

Rex and Margaret Chittock are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rex and Margaret Chittock are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A couple, who were born and bred in Ipswich, have been celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary.

Rex and Margaret Chittock on their wedding day Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILYRex and Margaret Chittock on their wedding day Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Rex Chittock, 87 and his wife Margaret, 79, recently marked 60 years together.

The couple met in the town through their respective lines of work.

“They met when my dad worked for Prentice Aircraft on Felixstowe Road,” said Debbie Cooper, the couple’s daughter.

“My mum worked in Newsteads Bakery and my dad would go down there every morning and get the cakes for the boys at work,” said Mrs Cooper.

Rex and Margaret Chittock on their wedding day Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

“They were both Ipswich born and bred.”

The couple were married in 1959 at St Augstine’s Church in Ipswich and went on to have four children.

Mr Chittock remained working at Prentice Aircraft for a number of years before moving on to Dickson of Ipswich, a producer of reproduction furniture.

These days he spends his time watching Ipswich Town of which he has been a life-long fan.

Rex and Margaret Chittock are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNRex and Margaret Chittock are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mrs Chittock stopped working to raise her family but once they had grown up she went back to Newsteads before it closed down.

“She started and finished her work in Newsteads,” said Mrs Cooper.

As well as their own children the couple now have nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren who they help to look after.

“Mum has always helped us with our children so we could carry on with our careers,” said Mrs Cooper.

To mark their long marriage a surprise meal was held for the couple in Playford with 70 people attending to celebrate the milestone.

“My dad is a member of the California Club,” said Mrs Cooper, “and he is fundraising for a defibrillator.

“So instead of receiving presents we asked people to donate money for the project. We got quite a lot.”

Mrs Cooper said that the differences between her mum and dad helped them work together.

“Mum’s the fiery one, she gives all the instructions and dad takes them,” said Mrs Cooper.

Asked how she would describe her parent’s relationship Mrs Cooper said: “It’s a very peaceful marriage. They just help each other out. When dad can’t do something mum will try and help him and vice versa.

“They work as a team.”

