'She screamed in pain' - Ipswich couple's fundraiser after puppy breaks leg

Lola the French Bulldog, who lives in Ipswich, broke her leg falling down the stairs - Credit: Jemma Morgan

An Ipswich couple have launched an online fundraiser to help fund an operation for their six-month-old French Bulldog.

Jemma and Matt Morgan's pet Lola broke her front left leg after falling down the stairs while playing with another dog.

The couple took the poor Frenchie to an out-of-hours vets after she started wincing in pain last Friday evening, with an overnight stay costing about £1,000.

Lola has now had an operation to fix her broken leg – but Jemma and Matt have been left borrowing from relatives to cover the cost.

The couple's JustGiving page has a target of £3,500.

Jemma said: "It all started at around 8pm on Friday. We have another Frenchie, Archie, and they were running around playing on the steps.

Lola and Archie playing in the park - Credit: Jemma Morgan

"She must have got to the bottom step because that's when we heard her screeching.

"I've never heard a noise like it, it was like a scream but it was constant."

When they got her to the out-of-hours vets, Lola's screeching had dropped to a whimper – but the experts there soon noticed she was in a lot of pain.

Jemma continued: "When the vet her touched her elbow, she screamed again. She'd just eaten dinner before, so she couldn't be sedated straight away and we had to leave her overnight.

"The out-of-hours stay ended up costing £1,000."

Lola and Archie hanging out in their basket before the accident - Credit: Jemma Morgan

"Vets Now, who we attended for the out-of-hours, referred us to another vet for the operation, but one of my friends suggested Bury Veterinary Centre, who was so good.

"They were worried that Lola hadn't had enough painkillers, so they prescribed her three different tablets and something to go on her food.

"They told me all the details and showed me the X-rays, with an uninjured dog's scan also shown for reference.

"She broke the inside of her elbow, and also fractured the outside, so it's like a double break.

"The vets put a screw through the elbow, and metal plates on the bone. It's all internal, there's no cast.

"She has stitches right down the inside of her front left leg. We're going to be working from home for about eight weeks as she needs to be supervised all day."

Lola has had stitches all the way down her front left leg - Credit: Jemma Morgan

However, Jemma and her husband, Matt, have struggled to pay for the procedure.

She added: "Our insurance policy covered the X-rays and overnight stay, but then ran out.

Jemma and Matt Morgan live in Ipswich - Credit: Jemma Morgan

"We've borrowed mum's card, and used some of my sister's savings. It's been tricky.

"We bought a house in April so all our money has been tied up in that."