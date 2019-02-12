Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

‘Wrong car park’ blood donors escape fine

PUBLISHED: 19:30 22 February 2019

NCP Car Park

NCP Car Park

Archant

Parking giants NCP have waived a £100 parking fine issued to an Ipswich couple who parked in the wrong car park to give blood.

Colin and Margaret Mortimer, from The Dales, who between them have donated blood more than 70 times, regularly visit the pop-up donation centre at Ipswich Town FC’s Portman Road ground.

Visitors are issued with a sticker for their cars which enables them free parking in a car park across the road.

Although there are two car parks on the street, Mrs Mortimer claimed they always parked in the same one

and were shocked to receive a fine in the post a week later.

But NCP said the couple, who are retired, had parked in their car park and not the council-owned car park with which the NHS had arranged free parking for blood donors.

The parking ticket stated they had been fined £100 which would be reduced to £60 if paid within two weeks.

“We received a letter through the door about a week later and were completely shocked, I couldn’t believe it,” Mrs Mortimer said.

“I thought maybe it was a case that they didn’t have people on-foot checking cars and that the camera systems they use were unable to see the sticker on the dashboard.

“My initial appeal to NCP was turned down and the NHS told me it would take them at least three weeks to get back to me, which wasn’t enough,” Mrs Mortimer added.

“They advised me to pay the fine, but because of that, the parking ombudsman told us we were ineligible for a refund.”

After two months of challenging the decision the couple have now been told the ticket has been cancelled.

A spokesman for NCP said: “We do not offer a validation deal with the NHS on our car park, and we were not aware of any scheme until this case was put before us and we tried to understand why we were in the wrong to fine someone for non-payment.

“We believe it is a deal that has been arranged between the NHS and a local council car park. The PCN was correctly issued, but we are happy to cancel and refund this as a one-off gesture of goodwill.

“We are asking the NHS to communicate clearly to people visiting for their appointment which car park they have this free parking arrangement with in order to prevent this misunderstanding.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man arrested after three-hour stand-off with armed police

Police closed Springhurst Close in Ipswich as the stand-off ensued. Picture: ARCHANT

Sudden death at Ipswich tower block

Police and paramedics at St Francis Tower. Picture: ARCHANT

New road layout “accident waiting to happen” as drivers make 17 complaints to Suffolk Highways

The road markings on Argyle Street in Ipswich have been repainted in the left-hand lane to make the road layout change clear Picture: ARCHANT

What time is the Tornado flypast over Suffolk today?

The Tornado will be taking to Suffolk skies today Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Dad cancels milk deliveries after 50 thefts from doorstep in Ipswich

Andrew Laws, who has repeatedly had milk stolen from outside his home in Rectory Road, Ipswich Picture: JEN MEREDITH

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

#includeImage($article, 225)

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

#includeImage($article, 225)

Car blocking traffic cleared from City centre road

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dog poo smeared on second children’s play park in Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Buy this much-loved village tearoom – and get a house too

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich Buses set to scrap credit notes – will you lose money?

Ipswich Buses will stop issuing credit notes in March. Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Wounds to murder victim ‘caused by more than one knife’

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Cars insured under false names seized

Police stopped two cars with fraudulent insurance. Picture: ARCHANT

Ed Shreeran celebrates a momentous 10 days on Instagram

Ed Sheeran has kicked off his divide world tour this month. Picture: PA WIRE

‘One of the saddest cases’ - fraudster stole £26,000 from vulnerable man in Xbox scam

The victim was conned out of £26,000 in a scam involving a Microsoft Xbox. Picture: LIBRARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists