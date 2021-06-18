Bragging rights at stake for Ipswich couple in England vs Scotland match

Published: 10:33 AM June 18, 2021 Updated: 10:48 AM June 18, 2021

Husband and wife Chris and Laura Millen, who will be on opposing sides when England play Scotland - Credit: Chris and Laura Millen/PA

An Ipswich couple will have split loyalties when England face Scotland in Euro 2020 tonight - and have described the game as “a blessing and a curse”.

Scot Chris Millen, 37, will be watching the Group D fixture with his 38-year-old English wife Laura at a social club on Friday evening.

Chris, from Livingston, is expecting to be the only Scotland supporter at the venue.

He said: "I'm really excited because this is the first time competitively in my adult life Scotland will play in an actual tournament.

The couple will be watching the game at a social club - Credit: Chris and Laura Millen/PA

"For them to be drawn against England … yeah, it’s a kind of surreal feeling."

Laura, originally from Mansfield, described the mood between the couple as a “friendly rivalry at the moment”, adding that she has teased her husband about Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall's error against Czech Republic on Monday.

She said: "It’s a blessing and a curse because obviously I support Scotland unless they’re playing England - to hit each other in the group stages is quite interesting.

“We met in Scotland. So I’ve always been a big advocate for Scotland to qualify into a tournament."

Chris joked that he would wear Braveheart-inspired face paint for the game to show his support for the Tartan Army if he had any.

He said: “I imagine I’ll be the only one, so once the scoreline comes in, which I expect - not hope - I expect England to romp home, I think for the hour after that I’ll take a faint ribbing."

Laura asked her husband: "But obviously you’re going to turn up in your Scotland top regardless?"

He replied: "Oh yeah, I’ll be there, Braveheart, everything, the flag… if I had face paint that’d be on!"