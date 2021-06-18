News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Bragging rights at stake for Ipswich couple in England vs Scotland match

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:33 AM June 18, 2021    Updated: 10:48 AM June 18, 2021
Undated handout photo of Scotland fan Chris Millen, 37, from Livingston, and his wife Laura Millen,

Husband and wife Chris and Laura Millen, who will be on opposing sides when England play Scotland - Credit: Chris and Laura Millen/PA

An Ipswich couple will have split loyalties when England face Scotland in Euro 2020 tonight - and have described the game as “a blessing and a curse”. 

Scot Chris Millen, 37, will be watching the Group D fixture with his 38-year-old English wife Laura at a social club on Friday evening.

Chris, from Livingston, is expecting to be the only Scotland supporter at the venue.

He said: "I'm really excited because this is the first time competitively in my adult life Scotland will play in an actual tournament.

Undated handout photo of Scotland fan Chris Millen, 37, from Livingston, and his wife Laura Millen,

The couple will be watching the game at a social club - Credit: Chris and Laura Millen/PA

"For them to be drawn against England … yeah, it’s a kind of surreal feeling."

You may also want to watch:

Laura, originally from Mansfield, described the mood between the couple as a “friendly rivalry at the moment”, adding that she has teased her husband about Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall's error against Czech Republic on Monday.

She said: "It’s a blessing and a curse because obviously I support Scotland unless they’re playing England - to hit each other in the group stages is quite interesting.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Happy-go-lucky' mum died in Ipswich days after news of second lockdown
  2. 2 WATCH: England fan pulled out of water at Ipswich marina
  3. 3 Opening date confirmed for new indoor market in Ipswich's former Peacocks
  1. 4 Man and woman charged in connection with the theft of 85 dogs
  2. 5 'Stressed' bride forced to cut guest list just over a week before wedding
  3. 6 Drug courier delivering cocaine in Ipswich is jailed
  4. 7 Body of man, 22, found in River Orwell
  5. 8 Kesgrave shooting: Teenager 'unintentionally' pulled trigger, defence says
  6. 9 Traffic at standstill on A12 between Ipswich and Colchester
  7. 10 Aldi targets Felixstowe, Saxmundham and Sudbury for new stores

“We met in Scotland. So I’ve always been a big advocate for Scotland to qualify into a tournament."

Chris joked that he would wear Braveheart-inspired face paint for the game to show his support for the Tartan Army if he had any.

He said: “I imagine I’ll be the only one, so once the scoreline comes in, which I expect - not hope - I expect England to romp home, I think for the hour after that I’ll take a faint ribbing."

Laura asked her husband: "But obviously you’re going to turn up in your Scotland top regardless?"

He replied: "Oh yeah, I’ll be there, Braveheart, everything, the flag… if I had face paint that’d be on!"

Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Pizza Hut restaurant in Anglia Retail Park, where Tim Hortons look to open a restaurant

Tim Hortons restaurant in Ipswich given green light

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Tom Marjoram, 27, was due to marry his fiancé Molly Patchett, 26, in May next year.

'Kind and loving' husband-to-be dies of lymphoma aged 27

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
One of the incidents took place in St Stephen's Lane, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man left with three broken ribs after assault by group in town centre

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Marlon Aitkens from Ipswich is wanted by police 

Ipswich man wanted for theft and fraud offences

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus