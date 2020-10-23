Teenage Ipswich couple in court for supplying drugs
PUBLISHED: 07:58 24 October 2020
Charlotte Bond
A couple who have admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis have been warned that all sentencing options will be open when they are sentenced in December.
Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (October 23) for a plea and trial preparation hearing were Devante Dlayedwa, 19, of Moreland Road, Ipswich, and Lauren Crowley, 19, of Havergate Road, Ipswich, who both admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis last year.
The court heard that Crowley and Dlayedwa had been in a relationship and she had acted as his driver on several occasions when he was delivering drugs.
Judge Emma Peters agreed to adjourn sentence until December 10 to allow pre-sentence reports to be obtained on the defendants.
She warned them that they could be sent to a young offenders’ institution but said a suspended sentence or community order might be an option.
