Suffolk college confirms two cases of coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 10:43 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:43 30 September 2020

There have been two confirmed cases of coronavirus at One Sixth Form College in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

One Sixth Form College in Ipswich has confirmed two cases of coronavirus amongst its students.

The college confirmed on Wednesday that a small number of students and staff were now self-isolating as a result of the positive tests.

Principal of One Sixth Form College, Dr Nikos Savvas, said, “We can confirm that two of our students have tested positive for Covid-19 in isolated incidents.

“In response to this, we have a small number of students and staff self-isolating in line with the guidance we have received from Public Health England. We have a robust process in place to enable us to respond to this matter timely and effectively.

“Online learning is instantaneously in place for these students and we will remain in close contact with Public Health England and the Department for Education.

“As always, the safety of our students, staff and everyone associated with the One Sixth Form College community remains our top priority.”

One Sixth Form College is the latest school in Suffolk to have confirmed a positive case of the virus.

Last week, Northgate High School and Thomas Gainsborough School in Sudbury both sent students home for 14 days following positive test results.

