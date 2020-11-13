Household mixing blamed amid worries about rising Covid rates in Ipswich

Shoppers in Ipswich town centre before the second lockdown - public health bosses do not believe shopping is a major contributor to the spread of Covid-19 in the town. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Households in Ipswich who have been ignoring government instruction not to meet during the second lockdown could mean that the town will face serious restrictions – going into Tier Two or even Tier Three – when the national lockdown finishes next month.

David Ellesmere warned Ipswich could face more restrictions after lockdown if people don't stop meeting in each other's homes. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND David Ellesmere warned Ipswich could face more restrictions after lockdown if people don't stop meeting in each other's homes. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The number of cases across the borough has continued to rise – and has now gone above the 100 cases per 100,000 population which is the trigger that can prompt further action. And officials believe this rise is now embedded in the community as people ignore instructions to stay at home and not mix with other households.

In some parts of the town it is considerably above that – in the Gipping/Chantry area it is 200 per 100,000 and in Whitton it is 180 per 100,000. The figure for the whole borough is 104 cases per 100,000.

Now the borough is distributing leaflets that are being left by crews emptying waste bins over the next week urging people to stay at home and avoid contact with others in a bid to bring the infection rates down.

In Suffolk as a whole the rate is now just above 80 cases per 100,000 people. The district with the highest level is Babergh with 128 cases per 100,000 but this is linked to cases in care homes and a school in Hadleigh. There is limited community transmission in that town – and a similar alert to that in Ipswich has been issued there.

Ipswich council leader David Ellesmere said: “Public health officials are worried that the virus is now being spread by community transmission and if that doesn’t change then we will be looking at continuing restrictions when the current lockdown ends in December. We’ve passed the threshold for looking at possibly moving to Tier Two – and even more restrictions could come in if it continues to rise at this rate.

“That is why we are sending out this message to households. People should stay at home unless they have good reasons to go out.”

A spokesman for Suffolk County Council’s Public Health team backed up this message: “We can’t say conclusively – but when you get several people from different addresses with the same surname testing positive, or several people from the same street then it looks like community transmission. This virus isn’t being spread on buses or in shops – but in people’s homes.”

It was too early to say what might happen at the end of lockdown – and whether any restrictions would cover just Ipswich or a wider area.

The spokesman said: “The government has not said what will happen after December 2 – whether the tiers will return that were in place before or what the boundaries for further restrictions might be.”

The message going out from Ipswich council tells people to:

•Stay at home as much as possible, avoiding unnecessary journeys and work from home if you can.

•You must not leave or be outside of your home except for specific reasons.

•You should minimise time spent outside your home and reduce the number of people you come into contact with.

Mr Ellesmere added: “Coronavirus numbers have generally been lower in Ipswich than the national average but that situation is changing and we have recently seen a large increase in local cases. “We need to fight this upward trend. By following the rules and doing what we should we will help prevent illness and maximise the chances of the town returning to the lowest level of restrictions nationally when the national lockdown ends.

“We need to help each other – by staying at home as much as possible and remembering: Hands. Face. Space. We can beat coronavirus if we all pull together now – Stick With It Suffolk.”