Threat of storms forces postponement of major Suffolk cycling event

One of the region's largest cycling events has had to be postponed from Saturday because of fears that high winds could make it too dangerous.

The Crafted Classique ride around east Suffolk is due to start and finish at Ipswich Waterfront and take cyclists on a 55km, 100km or 100-mile route around the county.

However it has now been postponed because of fears of high winds and worsening weather, which would make the journey dangerous for cyclists.

A spokesman for Ipswich council said: "We have postponed the Crafted Classique event because of the worsening weather forecast for Saturday. It is not a decision we take lightly but high winds and very wet conditions leave us with no choice.

"People's safety is paramount and we are aware outdoor events are being called off across the country.

"We want to stress that this a postponement, not a cancellation, and we will announce a new date after discussions with our partners at Crafted and British Cycling."

The council has not yet given a date for the re-arranged event, but it is hoping to organise it over a weekend in September - but it is having to check with other events on the cycling calendar.

Meanwhile officials from Ipswich Central are checking on the weather because of the new information boards that have been put up on the town's Cornhill.

Their bases are heavy - but they are checking there is no danger of them being blown out of position if there are strong winds on Friday night and Saturday.

A spokeswoman for Ipswich Central said: "We have been told that there should be no danger of them coming out of position but we are keeping the position under constant review as weather information comes in."

Gusts of wind up to 40 or 50mph are forecast for East Anglia on Saturday as an unseasonably-harsh storm crosses the country.

Weather forecasters have warned of the danger of damage, especially as most trees are still full of leaves, of this weekends storms which have led to major events being cancelled across the country including a major weekend music festival at Newquay in Cornwell that had sold tickets to visitors from across the country.