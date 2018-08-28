Snow

Car fire extinguished following multi-vehicle A14 collision

PUBLISHED: 20:01 22 January 2019

The A14 at Nacton where three cars collided Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a three-car crash in Nacton on the A14.

Suffolk police were called at 6.56pm to reports of a three-car collision on the westbound side of the A14 near to junction 57, opposite the truck stop.

A Volvo Arctic Blue, a red Nissan Micra and a blue Hyundai Santa Fe were all involved, colliding between junction 58 towards the A12 at Seven Hills, and junction 57 at the Nacton Road Interchange.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called to the scene at 6.58pm to extinguish one of the cars that was ablaze.

They were able to douse the flames by 7.24pm.

The crash caused both lanes of the A14 westbound to close temporarily but officers say that the inside lane has now reopened.

They are awaiting vehicle recovery in order to open the outside lane and allow traffic to flow freely.

Traffic continues to build heading towards Copdock.

An East of England Ambulance was called to the scene to assess a single casualty.

It is believed that they have not sustained life-changing or threatening injuries.

