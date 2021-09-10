News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Inquest into death of young Ipswich woman is suspended

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 4:30 PM September 10, 2021   
Katerina Kostadinova Kostadinova, from Ipswich, died at the scene of the crash Picture: CHARLOTTE BO

Katerina Kostadinova Kostadinova, from Ipswich, died at the scene of the crash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The inquest into the death of an Ipswich woman who was killed in a road accident has been suspended pending police investigations. 

Katerina Kostadinova, 27, died in the accident on the A140 at Stoke Ash on July 6, 2020. 

Katerina, who was born in Bulgaria, was one of three people in a silver Volkswagen Golf which collided with a Peugeot Boxer van near the junction on Church Lane at about 5am.

She was a rear seat passenger in the Volkswagen and died at the scene. A friend formally identified her the following day.

At a hearing in Ipswich today, September 10, Coroner Nigel Parsley suspended the inquest into her death until February 11, 2022, pending further police investigations.

Following her death, a crowdfunding campaign was launched to help repatriate her to her birth country of Bulgaria and pay for funeral costs.

The page described her as a "beautiful, young" woman whose life ended unexpectedly in the "horrific" accident.



Most Read

  1. 1 World's biggest container ship set to arrive in Felixstowe at weekend
  2. 2 Air ambulance attends medical emergency in Ipswich
  3. 3 Man airlifted to hospital after incident on Ipswich estate
  1. 4 Did you enjoy a night out at the Old Rep in Ipswich?
  2. 5 Furniture shop beloved by Ipswich Town players still going in 10th year
  3. 6 'Rat run' road could get car park at Ipswich amenity space
  4. 7 Child dies in Ipswich medical emergency
  5. 8 Popular Indian restaurant in Ipswich town centre on the market
  6. 9 Cyclist injured after collision with Hyundai at Ipswich roundabout
  7. 10 Kidnappers who held man captive for six hours jailed for total of 10 years
Ipswich News
Eye News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police cars at the scene in Foxhall Road, Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Police and ambulance attend medical emergency in Ipswich road

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Community Hero: Angisan Nuwan Jayasena, who travelled 250 miles to help the NHS. Picture: Sarah Luc

Film

200 rooms booked for film crew in Ipswich, hotel manager says

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Spiders head inside around this time of the year to mate

Suffolk Live

7 ways to keep spiders out of your home during their autumn mating season

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
grimwade street registry office ipswich

Ipswich Register Office to move because of staff safety concerns

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon