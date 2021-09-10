Inquest into death of young Ipswich woman is suspended
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
The inquest into the death of an Ipswich woman who was killed in a road accident has been suspended pending police investigations.
Katerina Kostadinova, 27, died in the accident on the A140 at Stoke Ash on July 6, 2020.
Katerina, who was born in Bulgaria, was one of three people in a silver Volkswagen Golf which collided with a Peugeot Boxer van near the junction on Church Lane at about 5am.
She was a rear seat passenger in the Volkswagen and died at the scene. A friend formally identified her the following day.
At a hearing in Ipswich today, September 10, Coroner Nigel Parsley suspended the inquest into her death until February 11, 2022, pending further police investigations.
Following her death, a crowdfunding campaign was launched to help repatriate her to her birth country of Bulgaria and pay for funeral costs.
The page described her as a "beautiful, young" woman whose life ended unexpectedly in the "horrific" accident.
