Student sleuths head to national crime solving competition
PUBLISHED: 15:47 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:47 10 October 2019
John Nice
Three students with a zest for solving crime have made the UK final of a forensic investigation contest.
The Suffolk New College trio - studying level three forensic and criminal investigation - head to the NEC next month for the WorldSkills UK Forensic Science competition.
During a regional heat, Charli-Jai Keegan, Bailey Dedman and Melissa Abbott impressed in a timed crime scene observation test.
Melissa, who came first in the heat, with 94% in the 75-minute challenge, said: "We will be in Birmingham for four days so it will be quite intense. It would mean a huge amount to win."
Charli-Jai, who got 86%, said: "I feel proud of myself but nervous and excited about the next round."
Bailey, who also scored 86%, said, "It's great to be representing the county and the college at this national event."
Head of access to higher education and science, Harry Smy, congratulated all three on their success.