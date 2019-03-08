Student sleuths head to national crime solving competition

Three students with a zest for solving crime have made the UK final of a forensic investigation contest.

The Suffolk New College trio - studying level three forensic and criminal investigation - head to the NEC next month for the WorldSkills UK Forensic Science competition.

During a regional heat, Charli-Jai Keegan, Bailey Dedman and Melissa Abbott impressed in a timed crime scene observation test.

Melissa, who came first in the heat, with 94% in the 75-minute challenge, said: "We will be in Birmingham for four days so it will be quite intense. It would mean a huge amount to win."

Charli-Jai, who got 86%, said: "I feel proud of myself but nervous and excited about the next round."

Bailey, who also scored 86%, said, "It's great to be representing the county and the college at this national event."

Head of access to higher education and science, Harry Smy, congratulated all three on their success.