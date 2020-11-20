Two arrested after pair spotted trying Ipswich car door handles

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage in Ainslie Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Two men have been arrested in Ipswich following reports men had damaged car wing mirrors and tried to enter vehicles.

Police were called in the early hours of this morning, after residents heard banging noises in Ainslie Road.

Officers located two men trying to open the doors of parked cars in the road – while further enquiries found seven vehicles had sustained damage to their wing mirrors.

Two men, both aged 20, were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

The pair were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where they remain.