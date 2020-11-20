Two arrested after pair spotted trying Ipswich car door handles
PUBLISHED: 13:44 20 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:44 20 November 2020
GOOGLE MAPS
Two men have been arrested in Ipswich following reports men had damaged car wing mirrors and tried to enter vehicles.
Police were called in the early hours of this morning, after residents heard banging noises in Ainslie Road.
Officers located two men trying to open the doors of parked cars in the road – while further enquiries found seven vehicles had sustained damage to their wing mirrors.
Two men, both aged 20, were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.
The pair were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where they remain.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.