Golf site revamp forces croquet club to search for new Ipswich home

Published: 7:30 AM April 7, 2021

The Ipswich Croquet Club is looking for a new home. Pictures: IPSWICH CROQUET CLUB - Credit: Archant

A growing croquet club has made a public appeal for a new home - after being forced to relocate because of a golf club revamp.

Ipswich Croquet Club says "we punch above our weight", winning trophies nationally and internationally and with members who represent Great Britain in global championships.

The club, which was founded in 1908 at Portman Marshes and currently has about 60 members, as well as a committee of seven, said: "Despite the pandemic, the influx of new members is accelerating."

The Ipswich Croquet Club is looking for a new home. Pictures: IPSWICH CROQUET CLUB - Credit: Archant

It is one of the few croquet clubs in Suffolk.

Yet after moving to Fynn Valley Golf Club in 2012, having been at Christchurch Park for more than 80 years, the croquet club said: "The golf club has embarked on a major redevelopment that requires us to vacate the area we currently occupy."

You may also want to watch:

The old croquet lawns are now the site of the golf clubhouse.

Even though the club has a good relationship with Fynn Valley, the cost will be too great for golf club host croquet facilities anywhere else.

"Above all we are a friendly club that welcomes everyone, whether you wish to compete or simply enjoy a more leisurely and social game," a spokesman for Ipswich Croquet Club added.

When first issuing an appeal last year, croquet club chairman Brian Hunt said: “We need somewhere which can provide us the space for two lawns, three if possible, as that will allow up to 18 people to play at once.

“Without at least two, we just can’t function well enough to operate.

“Some people turn up to meet friends and play, while others take it more seriously and play tournaments.

“Then you have those who are very competitive and play at national and international competitions.”

The club has until the end of this year to find a suitable alternative, where it can host tournaments and matches as well as practice sessions.

Anyone who knows a possible site should contact club secretary Ria Hunt at croquetclub.ipswich@gmail.com

For more details about the club, visit www.ipswichcroquetclub.com