Croquet club in Ipswich looks for new home

The Ipswich Croquet Club is looking for a new home. Pictures: IPSWICH CROQUET CLUB ©Adrydog 2016

Ipswich Croquet Club is looking for a new home - as its current pitch will be lost next year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Ipswich Croquet Club is looking for a new home. Pictures: IPSWICH CROQUET CLUB The Ipswich Croquet Club is looking for a new home. Pictures: IPSWICH CROQUET CLUB

The club, currently based at the Fynn Valley Golf Club, has approximately 60 members – some of which come from as far afield as Mersea.

The committee of seven members have a good relationship with the golf club and, after the grounds were reorganised, have been playing on a temporary site down at the end of the driving range.

The old croquet lawns are now the site of the golf clubhouse and the cost will be too great for Fynn Valley host them anywhere else.

Therefore, the club has until the end of next year to find a suitable alternative.

The Ipswich Croquet Club is looking for a new home. Pictures: IPSWICH CROQUET CLUB The Ipswich Croquet Club is looking for a new home. Pictures: IPSWICH CROQUET CLUB

Brian Hunt is the chairman of the croquet club, where his wife Rita is the secretary.

Mr Hunt said: “The club is looking for a new home, where it can create quality lawns to inspire current and new members and proudly host tournaments and matches.

“We need somewhere which can provide us the space for two lawns, three if possible, as that will allow up to 18 people to play at once.

“Without at least two, we just can’t function well enough to operate.

The Ipswich Croquet Club is looking for a new home. Pictures: IPSWICH CROQUET CLUB The Ipswich Croquet Club is looking for a new home. Pictures: IPSWICH CROQUET CLUB

You may also want to watch:

“We are one of the only clubs in the area, with just one in Thorpeness and another in Thurston.

“One woman comes all the way from Mersea, despite the fact there’s a another club nearer by.”

The club was first established in 1908 and in 1930 moved to Christchurch Park, where it remained until 2012.

One member, Martin French, has represented Great Britain in croquet and won the European Championships.

Some of the young players have also represented the country in the World Junior Championships and school competitions.

The club would like more younger members and caters to all ages and abilities.

Mr Hunt added: “We remain a dynamic club and, despite the pandemic, the influx of new members is accelerating.

“Some people turn up to meet friends and play, while others take it more seriously and play tournaments.

“Then you have those who are very competitive and play at national and international competitions.”

Anyone who may know of a possible site can contact secretary Rita Hunt by email.