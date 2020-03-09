E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Gang 'poured boiling water over man's naked body' in alleged torture, court hears

PUBLISHED: 20:00 09 March 2020

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man was allegedly given electric shocks by a gang of men who mistook him for hiding £6,000 worth of drugs in his anus, a court heard.

During his ordeal, which lasted several hours, the man had boiling water mixed with sugar thrown over his naked body and thought he was going to die, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

An attempt at a form of torture called 'water boarding' was also allegedly used on the man, who is in his 40s, and cleaning fluid was sprayed in his eyes.

He was also allegedly whipped with an electric cable, had a sock stuffed in his mouth to stop him screaming and had his head shaved and was given a cold shower to get rid of forensic evidence, said David Baird, prosecuting.

He was also allegedly threatened that he would be 'chopped up' by a man holding a Rambo style knife and had hot oil in a frying pan thrown at him.

Mr Baird said his attackers mistakenly believed the man had concealed a package containing drugs belonging to them in his anus and during his ordeal he was made to sit on a chair, which had the seat removed, while attempts were made to get him to pass the drugs.

Before the court are Brandon Smith, 23, of Partridge Road, Ipswich; Brook Smith, 19, of no fixed address; Levi Gordon-Williams, 20, of Allenby Road, Ipswich; Connor Smith, 21, of no fixed address; Lukas Kupcikovas, 19, of Domonic Drive, Eltham, London and a 17-year-old boy from Ipswich, who cannot be named because of his age.

They all deny wounding with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm and falsely imprisoning him between October 5 and October 8 last year.

The court heard in October last year the alleged victim, who had recently been released from prison, was sharing a house in Bramford Lane, Ipswich, with another man.

The other man left the premises to visit London and on October 6 at around 2pm some of the defendants turned up at the house to see him and had started searching the garden for a package of class A drugs worth £6,000.

Mr Baird said the defendants mistakenly thought the alleged victim had the drugs hidden in his anus and had dragged him out of bed and taken him downstairs where they had allegedly beaten and tortured him.

He made an unsuccessful attempt to escape but was restrained and eventually left the house the following morning and the police were contacted.

The trial continues.

