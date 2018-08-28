Overcast

Lorry driver sentenced for downloading over 400 indecent images of children

PUBLISHED: 12:38 10 January 2019

Ipswich Crown Court heard the case of Andrew Garrett, 58, of Park Lane in Kirton Picture: ARCHANT

A Felixstowe lorry driver downloaded more than 400 indecent images of children on an iPhone found in his lorry cab by police, a court heard.

Officers acting on intelligence attended a haulage company in Felixstowe where 58-year-old Andrew Garrett worked on March 7 last year.

They seized his phone, which was on the dashboard of the lorry he had been driving, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When the phone was analysed it was found to contain 73 indecent images of children in the most serious level A category, 102 in category B and 281 in the lowest level C category.

Garrett, of Park Lane, Kirton, admitted three offences of making indecent images of children.

The 58-year-old was given a two year community order and a 30 day rehabilitation activity order.

He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register, and was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

Both orders will last for five years.

Garrett, who was not legally represented in court and has no previous relevant convictions, apologised for viewing the images.

