Case of baths lifeguard adjourned

A court hearing for a lifeguard at Crown Pools swimming baths in Ipswich accused of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child has been adjourned.

Christopher Newman, 30, of Downing Close, Ipswich, was due to have attended a plea and trial preparation hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday January 17.

However he was not well enough to attend and the case was adjourned for a mention hearing on January 31.

Newman is accused of attempting to communicate with a person under 16 for the purpose of sexual gratification by asking sexually explicit questions.

It is alleged that he communicated with a police officer he believed to be a 12-year-old girl, via a mobile messenger app, between October 25 and November 16.

It is understood he is not currently working at the Crown Pools complex, in Crown Street, pending the outcome of the court proceedings.