E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man who downloaded child porn warned he faces jail

PUBLISHED: 16:48 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:48 20 January 2020

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A 63-year-old Ipswich man who downloaded child porn has been warned he could be jailed when he is sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court was David Davenport, of Hawthorn Drive, Ipswich, who admitted making one indecent image of a child in the most serious level A category, one at level B and two in the lowest level C category.

He also admitted breaching a sexual offences prevention order made by Ipswich Crown Court by possessing computers and other devices capable of accessing the internet which didn't have the capacity to retain and display the history of internet use.

He also admitted breaching a sexual offences prevention order by deleting or attempting to delete his internet history from his computers.

Adjourning sentence until March 3 for a pre-sentence report, Judge Rupert Overbury warned Davenport there was "a distinct possibility" he would be given an immediate prison sentence.

However, he said a report prepared by the probation service would look at whether or not Davenport was suitable for a rehabilitation programme as part of a suspended sentence.

He added: "It may well be that, having heard from the probation service, I might still send you to prison straight away."

Most Read

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Boy cyclist in collision with bus in Ipswich

A collision involving a bus and a cyclist is causing delays in Wherstead Road. Picture: GOOGLE

A12 reopens after multi-vehicle collision blocks road

Multi-vehicle collision on A12 at Capel St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Young family starts new adventure as they take over Kesgrave cafe

Chris and Emma Sciortino have taken over Kesgrave Kitchen to transform it into a community hub Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Need for 360-home village estate questioned by action group

The land off Howlett Way, Trimley St Martin, where 360 new homes could be built Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Boy cyclist in collision with bus in Ipswich

A collision involving a bus and a cyclist is causing delays in Wherstead Road. Picture: GOOGLE

A12 reopens after multi-vehicle collision blocks road

Multi-vehicle collision on A12 at Capel St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Young family starts new adventure as they take over Kesgrave cafe

Chris and Emma Sciortino have taken over Kesgrave Kitchen to transform it into a community hub Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Need for 360-home village estate questioned by action group

The land off Howlett Way, Trimley St Martin, where 360 new homes could be built Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Firefighters sent to school after girl gets finger stuck in metal bracket

The student got her finger trapped at Felixstowe Acadcemy. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Comedy star John Bishop heads to Ipswich Regent

Comedian John Bishop showcasing new material at the Ipswich Regent in September Picture: Neil Reading PR

Man who downloaded child porn warned he faces jail

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Showdown meeting set to decide future of Stansted airport

Passengers at the terminal concourse at Stansted Airport Picture: LUCY MARTIN

Another week, more cancellations on Greater Anglia’s East Suffolk Line

The new trains on the East Suffolk Line are still causing problems. Picture: PAUL GEATER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists