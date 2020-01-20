Man who downloaded child porn warned he faces jail

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A 63-year-old Ipswich man who downloaded child porn has been warned he could be jailed when he is sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court was David Davenport, of Hawthorn Drive, Ipswich, who admitted making one indecent image of a child in the most serious level A category, one at level B and two in the lowest level C category.

He also admitted breaching a sexual offences prevention order made by Ipswich Crown Court by possessing computers and other devices capable of accessing the internet which didn't have the capacity to retain and display the history of internet use.

He also admitted breaching a sexual offences prevention order by deleting or attempting to delete his internet history from his computers.

Adjourning sentence until March 3 for a pre-sentence report, Judge Rupert Overbury warned Davenport there was "a distinct possibility" he would be given an immediate prison sentence.

However, he said a report prepared by the probation service would look at whether or not Davenport was suitable for a rehabilitation programme as part of a suspended sentence.

He added: "It may well be that, having heard from the probation service, I might still send you to prison straight away."