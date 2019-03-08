Homeless county lines dealer, 28, found with 'extremely high purity' heroin

A county lines drug dealer who was found in possession of 80 wraps of "extremely high purity" heroin and crack cocaine in Ipswich has been jailed for 28 months.

Police officers were observing a group of known class A drug users in the town's Woodbridge Road when they saw Abbas Mohamed walking towards them from the direction of Argyle Street.

The officers attempted to disperse the group but Mohamed continued to approach them and when officers detained him he appeared confused, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He volunteered a number of wraps from his pocket and 40 of them were found to contain crack cocaine and the other 40 contained heroin, said Andrew Jackson, prosecuting.

Mohamed, 28, of Harts Lane, Barking, admitted possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply on July 14 last year.

Sentencing him Judge Rupert Overbury said the case was a "classic county lines drug dealing operation".

"You travelled from a location outside Suffolk into Suffolk with the sole intention of dealing drugs for financial reward," added the judge.

He said the drugs were of "extremely high purity".

Stephen Mather for Mohamed said his client had been homeless and had been brought to Ipswich to sell drugs after being persuaded he could earn some money.