E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Homeless county lines dealer, 28, found with 'extremely high purity' heroin

PUBLISHED: 07:30 16 October 2019

Abbas Mohamed, 28, of Harts Lane, Barking has been jailed for 28 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Abbas Mohamed, 28, of Harts Lane, Barking has been jailed for 28 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A county lines drug dealer who was found in possession of 80 wraps of "extremely high purity" heroin and crack cocaine in Ipswich has been jailed for 28 months.

Police officers were observing a group of known class A drug users in the town's Woodbridge Road when they saw Abbas Mohamed walking towards them from the direction of Argyle Street.

The officers attempted to disperse the group but Mohamed continued to approach them and when officers detained him he appeared confused, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He volunteered a number of wraps from his pocket and 40 of them were found to contain crack cocaine and the other 40 contained heroin, said Andrew Jackson, prosecuting.

Mohamed, 28, of Harts Lane, Barking, admitted possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply on July 14 last year.

Sentencing him Judge Rupert Overbury said the case was a "classic county lines drug dealing operation".

"You travelled from a location outside Suffolk into Suffolk with the sole intention of dealing drugs for financial reward," added the judge.

He said the drugs were of "extremely high purity".

Stephen Mather for Mohamed said his client had been homeless and had been brought to Ipswich to sell drugs after being persuaded he could earn some money.

Most Read

Biker who died after Felixstowe crash named by police

Tributes to Bob Parry opposite Yates's in Ipswich town centre Picture; MARK LANGFORD

Revealed – Tests begin on traffic calming at key Ipswich junction

Highways England is investigating new traffic calming measures at Copdock roundabout in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Men ‘armed themselves with wood’ in violent brawl, court told

Cristi Bahica admitted affray and criminal damage after a violent brawl in Norwich Road, Ipswich. He was jailed for eight months to run consecutively with a 20-month sentence he is currently serving for burglary Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Burglars hit two neighbouring Ipswich properties on same night

Two burglaries were reported to have taken place in Ashley Street on the same night Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

Biker who died after Felixstowe crash named by police

Tributes to Bob Parry opposite Yates's in Ipswich town centre Picture; MARK LANGFORD

Revealed – Tests begin on traffic calming at key Ipswich junction

Highways England is investigating new traffic calming measures at Copdock roundabout in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Men ‘armed themselves with wood’ in violent brawl, court told

Cristi Bahica admitted affray and criminal damage after a violent brawl in Norwich Road, Ipswich. He was jailed for eight months to run consecutively with a 20-month sentence he is currently serving for burglary Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Burglars hit two neighbouring Ipswich properties on same night

Two burglaries were reported to have taken place in Ashley Street on the same night Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Revealed – The number of empty stores in Ipswich town centre

The old Grimwades store is among those in Ipswich town centre to lay empty. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Homeless county lines dealer, 28, found with ‘extremely high purity’ heroin

Abbas Mohamed, 28, of Harts Lane, Barking has been jailed for 28 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Suffolk surgeon loses appeal court battle against dismissal

Ms Shareen Idu had more than 20 years experience as a doctor. Pictures: SLATER AND GORDON/SHAREEN IDU

Ipswich Town SWOT analysis: The Blues are unbeaten and top of the league... but every team has Weaknesses

Ipswich Town are top of League One after 11 games of the season

Mental health trust apologises to family over death of Henry, 21

Henry with his mum Pippa on his 18th birthday Picture: SUBMITTED BY FAMILY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists