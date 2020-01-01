Trial set for four charged following cigarette and tobacco seizure
PUBLISHED: 12:46 14 April 2020 | UPDATED: 12:46 14 April 2020
A date has been set for the trial of four men accused of evading duty on cigarettes and tobacco.
The men were charged with fraudulent evasion of excise duty following the seizure of 190,000 cigarettes and about 215kg of tobacco in Ipswich and Colchester.
Judge David Goodin fixed a trial to begin at Ipswich Crown Court on November 23 during a hearing conducted over Skype on Tuesday.
Semko Mohamed, 47, of Wicklow Road, Ipswich; Jasim Omar, 39, of Moy Road, Colchester; Amir Sarawan, 44, of Norwich Road, Ipswich, and Farang Yasin, 48, of Selwyn Close, Ipswich, are charged with knowingly being concerned in carrying, removing, depositing, harbouring, keeping, concealing and dealing with cigarettes and tobacco, with intent to defraud Her Majesty of any duty payable on such goods, between December 31, 2014 and July 31, 2018.
An arraignment hearing will take place for the men to enter formal pleas on May 12.
