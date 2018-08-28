‘This is the last time you’ll see your kid’ – Man jailed for threatening to kill friend

Jordan Wilson, who has been jailed for 30 months Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A man who pulled out a knife in a Felixstowe street and threatened to kill a friend has been jailed for 30 months.

Jordan Wilson brandished a kitchen knife at Harry Hucstepp who picked up a spade to defend himself, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

During the incident Wilson threw the knife at Mr Hucstepp resulting in the handle hitting his stomach and told him: “This is the last time you will see your kid. I’m going to kill you.”

Wilson had then produced a second knife which he threw down before going for Mr Hucstepp who punched him in the face, said Richard Potts, prosecuting.

The incident took place on October 5 after Wilson became argumentative after drinking too much and squared up to Mr Hucstepp and threw a punch at his jaw.

Wilson, 21, of no fixed address, admitted three offences of possessing a knife, affray in Langer Road, Felixstowe, resisting police and battery.

On September 26 Wilson was arrested at the Hopton Haven Holiday Park after he was seen carrying a knife and resisted attempts to arrest him.

Andrew Thompson for Wilson said a dispute between Wilson and Mr Hucstepp had degenerated into a fight.