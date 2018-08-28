‘This is the last time you’ll see your kid’ – Man jailed for threatening to kill friend
PUBLISHED: 16:03 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:03 03 December 2018
SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY
A man who pulled out a knife in a Felixstowe street and threatened to kill a friend has been jailed for 30 months.
Jordan Wilson brandished a kitchen knife at Harry Hucstepp who picked up a spade to defend himself, Ipswich Crown Court heard.
During the incident Wilson threw the knife at Mr Hucstepp resulting in the handle hitting his stomach and told him: “This is the last time you will see your kid. I’m going to kill you.”
Wilson had then produced a second knife which he threw down before going for Mr Hucstepp who punched him in the face, said Richard Potts, prosecuting.
The incident took place on October 5 after Wilson became argumentative after drinking too much and squared up to Mr Hucstepp and threw a punch at his jaw.
Wilson, 21, of no fixed address, admitted three offences of possessing a knife, affray in Langer Road, Felixstowe, resisting police and battery.
On September 26 Wilson was arrested at the Hopton Haven Holiday Park after he was seen carrying a knife and resisted attempts to arrest him.
Andrew Thompson for Wilson said a dispute between Wilson and Mr Hucstepp had degenerated into a fight.
