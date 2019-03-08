Man denies sexually assaulting boy

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A 73-year-old Ipswich man accused of sexually assaulting a schoolboy told him not to tell anyone about what had happened, a court has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Johannes Shreuder allegedly admitted indecently touching the boy after he was confronted by the child's parents but denied being sexually motivated, Ipswich Crown Court was told on Thursday November 14.

Shreuder, of Norwich Road, Ipswich, has denied three offences of sexually assaulting a boy under 13 between March 1 and May 10 last year.

You may also want to watch:

The trial is being heard in his absence.

David Wilson, prosecuting, said the alleged offences came to light after the boy told his mother that Shreuder had touched his genital area.

He said that after the boy's parents confronted Shreuder about the allegations Shreuder allegedly said: "I hang my head in shame for not stopping this."

After his arrest Shreuder denied being sexually interested in the boy and said in his "naivety" he had been hoping to teach him about his genitals.

The trial continues.