Jail for 23-year-old who supplied drugs to undercover officers

Joseph Bentum, 23, of Downside Close, Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A 23-year-old Ipswich man who supplied class A drugs to undercover police officers on five occasions has been jailed for 45 months.

Sentencing Joseph Bentum at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, Judge Martyn Levett said he had supplied drugs for the "Tiny" line and described him as an "essential cog in a well oiled syndicate".

Bentum, of Downside Close, Ipswich, admitted four offences of supplying crack cocaine and one of supplying heroin to an undercover officer between February 16 and May 3, 2017.

He also admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine on March 9 2017, possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin on May 8, and possession of £915 in criminal property on May 8, 2017.

Bentum appeared before magistrates in Ipswich last month after being arrested on a warrant in Telford.

The court heard the offences related to an undercover operation targeting drug dealing in Ipswich.