E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Jail for 23-year-old who supplied drugs to undercover officers

PUBLISHED: 15:59 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:59 04 November 2019

Joseph Bentum, 23, of Downside Close, Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Joseph Bentum, 23, of Downside Close, Ipswich Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A 23-year-old Ipswich man who supplied class A drugs to undercover police officers on five occasions has been jailed for 45 months.

Sentencing Joseph Bentum at Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, Judge Martyn Levett said he had supplied drugs for the "Tiny" line and described him as an "essential cog in a well oiled syndicate".

Bentum, of Downside Close, Ipswich, admitted four offences of supplying crack cocaine and one of supplying heroin to an undercover officer between February 16 and May 3, 2017.

He also admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine on March 9 2017, possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin on May 8, and possession of £915 in criminal property on May 8, 2017.

Bentum appeared before magistrates in Ipswich last month after being arrested on a warrant in Telford.

The court heard the offences related to an undercover operation targeting drug dealing in Ipswich.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge re-opens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge has re-opened after a police incident Picture: MICK WEBB

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Then and now: 10 years of change on Ipswich high street (Part 1)

The White Horse Hotel in 2009 and in 2019 Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Mystery traffic lights on busy Ipswich street cause rush hour chaos

Temporary traffic lights caused delays in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Man suffers serious injuries in crash involving scaffolding truck

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at Westerfield Picture; LEO HAYMAN

Most Read

Orwell Bridge re-opens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge has re-opened after a police incident Picture: MICK WEBB

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Then and now: 10 years of change on Ipswich high street (Part 1)

The White Horse Hotel in 2009 and in 2019 Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Mystery traffic lights on busy Ipswich street cause rush hour chaos

Temporary traffic lights caused delays in Norwich Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Man suffers serious injuries in crash involving scaffolding truck

Emergency services at the scene of the crash at Westerfield Picture; LEO HAYMAN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich carpet salesman denies £3k theft

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Staff and customers save the day as burst pipe threatens birthday celebrations at Saxmundham play centre

4 Fun Play Centre at Saxmundham after a burst pipe caused flooding on November 2, 2019 Picture: LAYDEN-GRANT SEYMOUR

‘She has got such a heart of gold’: the Ipswich girl trying to make the world smile

Dejah Robinson with one of her glittery sunflowers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Busy road near A12 to be closed for two days

The two slip roads leading from the A12 on to the B1438 and vice versa will be closed next week. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Lambert takes the theory test and has big decisions to make as Ipswich visit Rochdale for first time

Ipswich Town take on Rochdale this evening. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists