Driver hit man in face after throwing glass bottle into crowd, court told

A motorist who hit a man with the open door of his car as he reversed during a violent incident in Ipswich town centre has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Joshua Taylor had stopped his car near a burger van in Tower Street and some of his passengers had gone over to the it and behaved in a "boorish" manner, Ipswich Crown Court heard. This had led to a confrontation with another group of men, who were queuing for food.

During the incident, Taylor got out of his car and threw a glass bottle into a crowd of people, hitting Shaun Warren in the face and causing a cut to his mouth which needed seven stitches.

Taylor had then got back into his car, and when Mr Warren and Paul Wood opened the driver's door, he had reversed the vehicle causing the door to collide with Mr Wood. He was knocked into the side of the burger van, and suffered cuts and bruising.

Police officers arrived on the scene in time to see Taylor's car reversing, before driving off along Tower Ramparts.

Two police cars followed the car and saw it turn into a side road where the four occupants got out.

Taylor was arrested after a police officer saw him running towards him, and pulled out a Taser and told Taylor to get on the ground.

The 26-year-old, of Halifax Road, Ipswich, admitted assaulting Mr Warren causing him actual bodily harm, careless driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and possessing cocaine in April last year.

He was given a seven month prison sentence suspended for 18 months and banned from driving for 12 months.

Taylor was also ordered to attend a Thinking Skills programme and ordered to do 160 hours of unpaid work.

He was also given a 15-day rehabilitation requirement and ordered to pay £300 compensation to Mr Warren and £200 to Mr Wood.

The 26-year-old was also ordered to pay £200 costs.

Raj Joshi, for Taylor, said his client had a young baby and a driving job.

He said members of Taylor's family had attended court to support him, and were ashamed of his behaviour.