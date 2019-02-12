Sunshine and Showers

Jury in Tavis trial expected to consider verdicts soon

PUBLISHED: 17:30 01 March 2019

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Archant

The jury in the trial of six defendants accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens is expected to retire to consider its verdicts early next week.

Judge Martyn Levett spent Friday, March 1 summing up the case to jurors and he will continue to remind the panel about the evidence they have heard in the case on Monday.

Before Ipswich Crown Court are Callum Plaats, of Ipswich, Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich, a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified because of his age, and Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address.

They have all denied murdering Tavis in Packard Avenue, Ipswich on June 2.

During the trial the prosecution has alleged the attack on Tavis was the result of rivalry between the two gangs for what J-Block perceived to be a loss of respect following a row between the 16-year-old defendant and Yenge and two of Tavis’s friends during a confrontation in Ipswich town centre.

The trial started in November.

