Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Man warned he may be jailed for his part in supplying heroin

PUBLISHED: 13:45 19 February 2019

The hearing was held at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

The hearing was held at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A 41-year-old Ipswich man who has admitted being involved in the supply of heroin has been warned he could be jailed when he is sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday was Matthew Farthing, of London Road, who pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin on August 5, 2017.

Adjourning sentence until March 22, Recorder Richard Christie QC told Farthing that a custodial sentence was ordinarily the most likely sentence for the type of offence he had admitted.

However, he said there was positive information in relation to the progress Farthing had made since his arrest and the sentencing judge would take that into consideration.

Stephen Rose, prosecuting, said Farthing had admitted the offence on the basis that at the time of the offence he was a drug addict and had agreed to run drugs on two occasions for his dealer in return for drugs.

Peter Spary for Farthing said his client had made efforts to turn his life around and was acting as a volunteer for a drug and alcohol support service.

Most Read

Man arrested after three-hour stand-off with armed police

Police have closed Springhurst Close in Ipswich, because of the on-going incident Picture: ARCHANT

Road closure details updated as highways bosses apologise for ‘miscommunication’

Details of an Ipswich road closure have been updated. Picture: ARCHANT

Family launch pop-up shop to find new home for grandmother’s huge designer clothes collection

Phil Wix with his daughter Georgia and grandchildren Morgan and Bailey. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

New chicken restaurant set to open soon in Ipswich town centre

Mohammed Ali outside the Shawarma bistro, which is due to open soon in Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Man arrested after three-hour stand-off with armed police

Police have closed Springhurst Close in Ipswich, because of the on-going incident Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

#includeImage($article, 225)

First homes in £85m Norwich scheme could be finished by spring - as riverside plaza inches closer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Tent and cordon erected at UEA lake as dive teams continue search for missing student

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Popular Kesgrave man Paul Moore ‘drowned after taking cocaine’, inquest hears

The body of missing Kesgrave dad Paul Moore was found on the banks of the River Orwell Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Coming soon to a shelf near you - Crush’s egg-free Caesar dressing, and Bakewell Tart Granola!

Crush makes a range of rapeseed oil-based products including dressings Picture: Crush Foods

‘We can make it happen quickly’- Port of Ipswich open for business and hoping to benefit from Brexit trade shake-up

Cargo vessel Dijksgracht goes under the Orwell Bridge on its way to the Port of Ipswich Picture: ABP

Review: Masterful Mousetrap snares audience at Colchester Mercury

The cast of Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap at Colchester Mercury. One of you is a killer! Photo: Johann Persson

Recipe: Make our very very naughty Death by Chocolate dessert

Death by chocolate dessert Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists