Man warned he may be jailed for his part in supplying heroin

The hearing was held at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A 41-year-old Ipswich man who has admitted being involved in the supply of heroin has been warned he could be jailed when he is sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday was Matthew Farthing, of London Road, who pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin on August 5, 2017.

Adjourning sentence until March 22, Recorder Richard Christie QC told Farthing that a custodial sentence was ordinarily the most likely sentence for the type of offence he had admitted.

However, he said there was positive information in relation to the progress Farthing had made since his arrest and the sentencing judge would take that into consideration.

Stephen Rose, prosecuting, said Farthing had admitted the offence on the basis that at the time of the offence he was a drug addict and had agreed to run drugs on two occasions for his dealer in return for drugs.

Peter Spary for Farthing said his client had made efforts to turn his life around and was acting as a volunteer for a drug and alcohol support service.