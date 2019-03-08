Tavis jury retires after fifth day of deliberations

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - trial of six accused of teenager's murder continues Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Archant

The jury in the trial of six defendants accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens has completed its fifth day of deliberations at Ipswich Crown Court.

The jury panel began its discussions last Tuesday, March 5 and will return to court tomorrow (Wednesday, March 13) to continue its deliberations.

Before being sent home the jury sent Judge Martyn Levett a note about the case which he will discuss with barristers in the case before giving the panel an answer tomorrow.

Before the court are Callum Plaats, of Ipswich, Aristote Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, Adebayo Amusa, 20, of Sovereign Road, Barking, Isaac Calver, 19, of Firmin Close, Ipswich, a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be identified because of his age, and Leon Glasgow, 42, of no fixed address.

They have all denied murdering Tavis in Packard Avenue, Ipswich on June 2.

During the trial the prosecution has alleged the attack on Tavis was the result of rivalry between the two gangs for what J-Block perceived to be a loss of respect following a row between the 16-year-old defendant and Yenge and two of Tavis’s friends during a confrontation in Ipswich town centre.

The trial started in November.