Jury trials suspended in effort prevent coronavirus spread

PUBLISHED: 08:32 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:32 23 March 2020

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

All new jury trials will be halted in an effort to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

The Ministry of Justice and HM Courts and Tribunals Service advised anyone due to start jury service, or anyone who has started but has yet to be selected for a trial, not to attend court unless contacted.

Where possible, trials already underway will continue until conclusion.

Those currently serving on a jury, and already selected for a trial, will be expected to attend as normal unless the court has asked them not to.

You are not expected to start jury service if you have symptoms of COVID-19, if you need to self-isolate, are over 70, have a weakened immune system, underlying health condition, are pregnant or have another reason to not attend. If you meet the criteria and can not start jury service, contact the court. To discuss your personal circumstance in light of the outbreak, contact the Jury Central Summoning Bureau on 0300 456 1024.

