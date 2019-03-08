E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Men 'armed themselves with wood' in violent brawl, court told

PUBLISHED: 05:30 15 October 2019

Cristi Bahica admitted affray and criminal damage after a violent brawl in Norwich Road, Ipswich. He was jailed for eight months to run consecutively with a 20-month sentence he is currently serving for burglary

Cristi Bahica admitted affray and criminal damage after a violent brawl in Norwich Road, Ipswich. He was jailed for eight months to run consecutively with a 20-month sentence he is currently serving for burglary Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A group of men armed themselves with pieces of wood from a fence during a violent late night incident in Ipswich, a court heard.

In the early hours of November 23 last year a man was walking along Norwich Road near Clarkson Street when he saw a group of males who began shouting at him.

He was punched in the face by some members of the group and managed to break free but was surrounded a short distance away by five males and assaulted again, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

David Baird, prosecuting, said the incident was broken up by a local resident who was approached by members of the group who had armed themselves with pieces of wood from the fence.

One of the group took a swing at him with a piece of wood but he was able to block the blow and then detained his attacker until police arrived.

Before the court on Monday was Cristi Bahica, 23, of no fixed address, who admitted affray and criminal damage and was jailed for eight months to run consecutively with a 20-month sentence he is currently serving for burglary.

Also before the court was Gheorghe Dumitru, 20, of London Road, Ipswich, who admitted affray and was given an eight month prison sentence suspended for two years and ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work.

A third defendant, who is only 17 and cannot be named because of his age, denied being involved in the incident and had the charges against him dropped by the prosecution.

Mr Baird told the court that the whereabouts of another member of the group of males who was involved in the incident was unknown.

Sentencing the men Judge Rupert Overbury said: "This was a brief but frightening episode of violence in the streets of Ipswich in the early hours of the morning.

"I have no doubt that your behaviour was fuelled by drink. It is clear from the evidence that more than the two of you were involved in this episode of violence and that they were more heavily involved than either of you."

The court heard Bahica regretted the way he had behaved on the night in question.

Steven Dyble for Dumitru said his client had no previous convictions and had acted out of character on the night in question.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

