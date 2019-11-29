E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Toilet-film Ipswich lollipop man in court for breaching suspended sentence terms

PUBLISHED: 17:25 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:47 29 November 2019

Peter Thompson appeared at Ipswich Crown Court after breaching his suspended sentence Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich lollipop man given a suspended prison sentence for secretly filming a member of staff in a school's disabled toilets with a mobile phone has appeared in court for breaching his sentence.

Ipswich Crown Court heard Peter Thompson had failed to complete an unpaid work requirement.

It was imposed earlier this year after Thompson, of Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, admitted voyeurism and four offences of making indecent photographs of children.

He was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, and ordered to attend a sex offenders' treatment programme.

He was also given a 35-day rehabilitation activity requirement, ordered to complete 180 hours of unpaid work, and pay £250 compensation to the victim of the voyeurism offence.

Thompson was also given a sexual harm prevention order for seven years and ordered to sign the sex offenders' register for the same period.

However, on Friday, the court heard Thompson had completed just under 60 hours of his unpaid work requirement.

He failed to attend because of medical problems and failed to get the correct documents from his doctors.

Judge Rupert Overbury told Thompson he must continue his work placement, even if it was carrying out less intensive tasks.

He added five extra rehabilitation activity requirement days to Thompson's existing sentence and warned Thompson he could face jail if he failed to attend.

"If you breach this order again you will go to prison," said Judge Overbury.

"Your wife will suffer and your child will suffer."

The offences for which Thompson received the suspended sentence happened in March last year, while he was working as a lollipop man at a school in Ipswich.

A phone owned by Thompson was found to contain footage of a staff member using the toilet facilities.

After his arrest Thompson made full admissions to police officers and expressed remorse and shame for his behaviour.

Police subsequently seized electrical devices from his home and discovered 13 indecent pictures of children in the most serious level A category, 21 in category B, 29 in category C and a category A video.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

