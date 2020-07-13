Teens deny murder of man outside Ipswich takeaway

Three teenage boys have denied murdering a man outside a fast food shop in Ipswich earlier this year.

The defendants, all aged 16 and from Ipswich, are accused over the death of 45-year-old Richard Day.

Mr Day was found lying on the ground outside the Kebapizza takeaway in St Matthew’s Street, Ipswich, with Suffolk police called to the scene at 12.15am on Sunday, February 23.

He was taken to hospital, where he died the following day.

The three boys appeared before Ipswich Crown Court by video-link from Cookham Wood Young Offenders Institution in Rochester in Kent on Monday.

Each defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder.

Judge Martyn Levett set a provisional trial date of August 10, with a further hearing listed for July 24.