Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Man caught with 400-plus indecent images of children on iPhone

PUBLISHED: 15:51 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:51 03 January 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk man who had more than 400 indecent images of children on his mobile phone has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Police officers seized an iPhone from 27-year-old Ryan Ellis and when it was analysed it was found to contain 144 images in the most serious level A category, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The device also contained 146 level B images and 132 images in the lowest level C category, said Michael Crimp, prosecuting.

Ellis, of Bildeston Road, Hitcham, admitted three offences of making indecent images of children and was given a 14-month prison sentence suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work in the community and was given a 60 day rehabilitation order.

He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register.

Isobel Ascherson, for Ellis, said her client had sought help for his offending behaviour from the Lucy Faithfull Foundation and would contact the organisation again after he was sentenced.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – The ten worst-hit Ipswich streets for fly-tipping

The mounds of rubbish outside flats in St Helen's Street contained bags of food and household waste Picture: ARCHANT

Car seized after driver ‘left licence in Spain’

The car was seized by police in Ipswich Picture: NSRAPT

Atmospheric phenomenon could bring snow to the region in January

Snowy scenes from Felixstowe during the Beast from the East Picture: TIM GARRETT-MOORE

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man found dead at community centre car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

First glimpse of what Norfolk’s newest Wetherspoons will look like

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich School announced as new owner of Anglesea Heights

Paul Wranek, Nicholas Weaver and Ewan Dodds at Anglesea Heights, which now belongs to Ipswich School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Love notes from 1940s on list of bizarre items left at Ipswich hotel

Travelodge has revealed unusual items left behind at its hotels in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed – The ten worst-hit Ipswich streets for fly-tipping

The mounds of rubbish outside flats in St Helen's Street contained bags of food and household waste Picture: ARCHANT

Greggs are now doing vegan sausage rolls in Suffolk - but do they live up to the hype?

Vegan sausage roll. Picture: Jessica Hill

First meteor shower of 2019 will light up the skies TONIGHT

The Quadrantid meteor shower will peak at around 2am. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists