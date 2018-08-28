Man caught with 400-plus indecent images of children on iPhone

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A Suffolk man who had more than 400 indecent images of children on his mobile phone has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police officers seized an iPhone from 27-year-old Ryan Ellis and when it was analysed it was found to contain 144 images in the most serious level A category, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The device also contained 146 level B images and 132 images in the lowest level C category, said Michael Crimp, prosecuting.

Ellis, of Bildeston Road, Hitcham, admitted three offences of making indecent images of children and was given a 14-month prison sentence suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work in the community and was given a 60 day rehabilitation order.

He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register.

Isobel Ascherson, for Ellis, said her client had sought help for his offending behaviour from the Lucy Faithfull Foundation and would contact the organisation again after he was sentenced.