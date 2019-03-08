Sunshine and Showers

Ipswich barber hit man with bottle in late night attack

PUBLISHED: 07:30 19 March 2019

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Archant

An Ipswich barber who hit a man with a bottle in a late night attack will be sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, March 18 for a plea hearing was Cristian-marius Mester, 30, of Croft Street, Ipswich, who admitted unlawfully wounding the victim on February 17.

He pleaded not guilty to a more serious charge of wounding with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm and this plea was accepted by the prosecution.

Judge John Devaux adjourned the case until the week commencing April 29 for a pre-sentence report and warned Mester that all sentencing options would be open to the court.

Stephen Mather, prosecuting, said the victim of the assault suffered a 1.5cm cut which was glued and bruising during the attack.

He said the injury was caused by a bottle which “more by luck than judgement” didn’t break during the late night attack.

Mike Warren, for Mester, said his client ran a barber’s shop in Ipswich and had no previous convictions for offences of violence.

He said mercifully Mr Knock’s injuries were less serious than they might have been.

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Six injured after bus crashes into house in Henley

The bus struck the house following a collision in Henley's Main Road Picture: NICOLA STANMORE

Fresh Instagram account opened in killer’s name hours after first blocked

Isaac Calver appeared to have returned to Instagram hours after his original account was removed Picture: INSTAGRAM

Lorry sheds load of ball bearings at the Copdock Interchange

A1214. Picture: GOOGLE

Man denies planning to sell £1,000 of drugs in Ipswich town centre

Dogs Head Street in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

