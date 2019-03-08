Sunshine and Showers

Man denies planning to sell £1,000 of drugs in Ipswich town centre

PUBLISHED: 16:05 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 18 March 2019

Dogs Head Street in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

An Ipswich man who was found in possession of cocaine worth £1,000 was planning to sell the drugs to people enjoying a night out in the town centre, it has been claimed.

Reece Carnell was heard shouting in the area of Dogs Head Street and Falcon Street in the early hours of April 28 last year by police officers who were dealing with another incident and was told to calm down, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Carnell had ignored the officers and was arrested and taken to the police investigation centre at Martlesham, said Joanne Eley, prosecuting.

When he was searched, officers found £240 cash and a bag containing 18 wraps of cocaine with a street value of around £1,000.

Following his arrest, Carnell answered no comment to questions put to him by officers.

Miss Eley claimed the amount of cocaine found in the defendant was not consistent with personal use and accused Carnell of planning to sell the drugs.

Carnell, 27, of Alan Road, Ipswich has denied possessing cocaine with intent to supply on April 28 last year.

He has admitted being in possession of the cocaine but denies planning to sell the wraps.

The trial continues.

