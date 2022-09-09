Courts fall silent in memory of Queen

Ipswich Crown Court held a two minutes silence in memory of the Queen on Friday morning - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Crown Court fell silent for two minutes this morning to mark the death of the Queen.

Judges, barristers, court staff and defendants in five courts observed the silence and last night the flag outside the court building in Russell Road was lowered to half mast.

Across the country, courts observed the silence at 10am.

At the Old Bailey, dozens of senior barristers whose titles will now change from Queen’s Counsel to King’s Counsel.

Before observing the silence, the Common Serjeant, Judge Richard Marks KC said it was a “profoundly sad occasion”.

“I’m sure we all send out very deepest condolences to members of the royal family.”

Some Old Bailey judges, who gathered in the hall, wore “mourning bands” with dark lines around their necks instead of their usual collars.

Traditionally, the garb is worn for the entire mourning period but is not obligatory.



