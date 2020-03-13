E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Five test positive aboard Ipswich cruise line ship

PUBLISHED: 11:42 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:34 13 March 2020

Five people have tested positive for coronavirus aboard the Braemar. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

Five people have tested positive for coronavirus aboard the Braemar. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

© Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Five people have tested positive for coronavirus aboard a Fred Olsen ship in the Caribbean as authorities in the Bahamas will not let it dock.

The Ipswich based cruise line said that four members of crew and one customer on board the Braemar tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday in Curacao.

You may also want to watch:

On Thursday passengers and crew on board the Braemar were due to disembark in Barbados at the end of a cruise around the Carribean.

MORE: Coronavirus latest: All the updates in Suffolk and Essex



Due to the virus the ship is headed to the Bahamas instead, where it will be able to take on supplies and medication but passengers and crew will not be able to get off the ship.

Currently guests on board the ship do not have to be in isolation.

A statement on the company website says: 'This in an ongoing situation and a dedicated team at our HQ in Ipswich are working around the clock to find a solution. They are speaking to The Bahamas, the UK government, UK Chamber of Shipping and Public Heath England.

'Our top priority remains getting the guests on board Braemar home as soon as possible whilst ensuring the safety of all those on board.

'The Captain and crew are doing everything they can to communicate the situation with the guests- and to ensure their time on board is as comfortable as possible.

'On the advice of Public Health England, there is currently no requirement for guests to stay in their cabins but we are making it possible for those who wish to do so. We are adhering to strict guidelines to maintain hygiene. We are asking guests to keep a reasonable distance from each other and crew members, as much as possible.

'There are many ports around the world who are making a decision as to whether to stay open for cruise ships. Some cruise companies have suspended their operations. We are monitoring these announcements carefully and will revise any affected itineraries accordingly. All guests booked onto any cruises which are required to change as a result will be made aware as soon as we have alternative plans confirmed.'

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Student at One Sixth Form College self-isolates after showing coronavirus symptoms

A Suffolk One student has self-isolated after showing symptoms of coronavirus following a trip to Italy. Picture: SIMON PARKER

No arrests made after armed police and dog unit swarm Ipswich Borough Council HQ

Armed police have been seen outside Grafton House Picture: ALEX EMMA

‘Inspiration to us all’: Mass of tributes after death of ‘charismatic’ teacher

Tributes have been paid after the death of Dinorah Souto, head of Spanish at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Student at One Sixth Form College self-isolates after showing coronavirus symptoms

A Suffolk One student has self-isolated after showing symptoms of coronavirus following a trip to Italy. Picture: SIMON PARKER

No arrests made after armed police and dog unit swarm Ipswich Borough Council HQ

Armed police have been seen outside Grafton House Picture: ALEX EMMA

‘Inspiration to us all’: Mass of tributes after death of ‘charismatic’ teacher

Tributes have been paid after the death of Dinorah Souto, head of Spanish at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Shock news as Driver to step down as Leiston boss

Glen Driver

Coronavirus non-league latest: Decision on Steps One to Four fixtures to be made this afternoon

Action from last weekend's match at Bury Town, which ended in a 2-2 draw against Hullbridge Sports. Bury are due to play at Maldon & Tiptree tomorrow, if the fixtures go ahead. Picture: NEIL DADY

Big fall in patients attending A&E as coronavirus outbreak sees NHS 111 calls soar

2,100 fewer patients attended A&E at Ipswich and Colchester Hospitals, run by the East Suffolk and North Essex Foundation Trust, in February 2020 Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

McDonald’s, 75 new homes and a business park could all be coming to Wherstead – what impact will they have?

The sites for the planned developments in Wherstead. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Voting watchdog calls for May’s elections to be delayed until autumn

MP Tom Hunt and Conservative campaigners were in the Rushmere ward in Ipswich last weekend, and continue to campaign until they are advised otherwise. Picture: PAUL GEATER
Drive 24