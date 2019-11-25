E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Jury out in trial of three men accused of car park rape

PUBLISHED: 11:59 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 25 November 2019

Cumberland Towers on Norwich Road in Ipswich Picture: SU ANDERSON

Cumberland Towers on Norwich Road in Ipswich Picture: SU ANDERSON

The jury in the trial of three men accused of raping a woman in a secluded car park in Ipswich has retired to consider its verdicts today.

Before Ipswich Crown Court are Gheorghe Mihai, 21, of Osprey Court, Ipswich, Vasile Ciuca, 20, of Waveney Road, Ipswich, and Robert Mihai, 18, of Sirdar Road, Ipswich.

All three have denied raping and sexual assaulting the woman on August 25 last year.

Judge Rupert Overbury summed up the case today before sending the jury out to consider its verdicts.

During the two week trial it has been alleged that the woman, who is in her early 20s, was pulled into a small car park near Cumberland Towers by Gheorghe Mihai who allegedly kissed her and put his hand down her trousers before forcing her to perform a sex act on him.

"She said 'no' and tried to push him away but he ignored her protestations," said Gareth Hughes, prosecuting.

During the trial the court heard that a social worker who became concerned after seeing sexual activity between a young woman and a group of men in a car park near his home filmed what was happening on his mobile phone.

The witness had been at home with a friend when he became aware of the woman and three men in a small car park near Cumberland Towers.

The woman was sitting on a wall and two of the men were standing very close to her while the third appeared to be acting as a look-out.

The witness claimed that two of the men appeared to "take it in turns" to have sexual contact with the woman with one of them getting her to perform a sex act on him and the other touching her breast area.

He was so concerned by what he saw that he called the police and filmed what was happening on his phone, the court heard.

Gheorghe Mihai accepted the alleged victim had performed a sex act on him but denied forcing her to do it.

Robert Mihai denied touching the woman sexually and Ciuca denied acting as a look out.

Most Read

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘Incidents like this don’t often happen’ - police on Norwich Road fracas

The scene in Norwich Road Picture: ARCHANT

Drainage ditch built near playpark on new estate generates danger fears

The drainage ditch at Thurmans Grove, Trimley St Mary - with the children's playpark behind it Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Everything we know so far about Norwich Road brawl

Norwich Road was closed by police near Ipswich town centre Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Main road completely blocked after car collision

The incident happened on Woodbridge Road which leads out of the town towards Kesgrave. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘Incidents like this don’t often happen’ - police on Norwich Road fracas

The scene in Norwich Road Picture: ARCHANT

Drainage ditch built near playpark on new estate generates danger fears

The drainage ditch at Thurmans Grove, Trimley St Mary - with the children's playpark behind it Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Everything we know so far about Norwich Road brawl

Norwich Road was closed by police near Ipswich town centre Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Main road completely blocked after car collision

The incident happened on Woodbridge Road which leads out of the town towards Kesgrave. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Final safety work starts on Ipswich Cornhill after report following tragedy

The Cornhill in Ipswich Picture; PAUL GEATER

Fans show support for Town legend after he opens up about his mental health

Former Ipswich Town footballer Jason Dozzell. Picture: Neil Perry

10 Christmas afternoon teas in Suffolk for 2019

Will you be going for Christmas afternoon tea in 2019? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Thieves steal bank cards from woman in her 80s at Martlesham Tesco

The distraction theft saw a woman in her 80s have her bank cards stolen from her car at Martlesham Tesco Extra, in Anson Road, on Novmeber 13 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Top dogs offered ultimate in decadence with launch of high-class luxury hampers

Karen Rhodes' Luxury Dog Hampers Picture: OLIVER INGROUILLE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists