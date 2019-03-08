How high-tech Ipswich store got colleague back on two wheels

Pat Chittock receives his new cycle from colleague Scott Fisk watched by staff from Currys PC World in Ipswich. Picture: IAN DAVIDSON Archant

Keen cyclist Pat Chittock was left devastated after his cherished bike was stolen while he was on a shopping trip to Ransomes Europark.

Mr Chittock had got the new bike through the government's "Cycle to Work" scheme to allow him to reach Currys PC World at the Exchange Retail Park at Copdock.

But after his colleagues heard about the loss, they had a whip-around and raised more than £400 to buy him a new machine and get back on the road.

Currys PC World manager Ian Davidson said: "It was great to see the team really come together around one of our own and very emotional seeing Pat receive his new bicycle. I know that he will treasure it and we are all thrilled to have been able to help our friend and colleague out in this way."

Mr Chittock said: "This means so much to me and I am very lucky to have such kind and considerate colleagues. I want to be able to cycle to work, and this will mean that I can continue to do so."

He has been working with Ipswich Police to help their investigation into the theft which happened after his cycle lock was cut, but he warns all bicycle-owners to be especially vigilant and make sure that they report any suspicious activity immediately.