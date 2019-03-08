E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

How high-tech Ipswich store got colleague back on two wheels

PUBLISHED: 11:30 17 September 2019

Pat Chittock receives his new cycle from colleague Scott Fisk watched by staff from Currys PC World in Ipswich. Picture: IAN DAVIDSON

Pat Chittock receives his new cycle from colleague Scott Fisk watched by staff from Currys PC World in Ipswich. Picture: IAN DAVIDSON

Archant

Keen cyclist Pat Chittock was left devastated after his cherished bike was stolen while he was on a shopping trip to Ransomes Europark.

Mr Chittock had got the new bike through the government's "Cycle to Work" scheme to allow him to reach Currys PC World at the Exchange Retail Park at Copdock.

You may also want to watch:

But after his colleagues heard about the loss, they had a whip-around and raised more than £400 to buy him a new machine and get back on the road.

Currys PC World manager Ian Davidson said: "It was great to see the team really come together around one of our own and very emotional seeing Pat receive his new bicycle. I know that he will treasure it and we are all thrilled to have been able to help our friend and colleague out in this way."

Mr Chittock said: "This means so much to me and I am very lucky to have such kind and considerate colleagues. I want to be able to cycle to work, and this will mean that I can continue to do so."

He has been working with Ipswich Police to help their investigation into the theft which happened after his cycle lock was cut, but he warns all bicycle-owners to be especially vigilant and make sure that they report any suspicious activity immediately.

Most Read

Man, 35, arrested over rape of teenager in Christchurch Park

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Body of man found in Chantry Park pond

Photos from the scene of an incident at Chantry Park Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich’s largest B&M to open its doors on Saturday

New B&M Warren Heath Photo: Paul Geater

‘Watch this space’ could a KFC be opening near you?

KFC hope to open new stores in Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Man, 35, arrested over rape of teenager in Christchurch Park

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Body of man found in Chantry Park pond

Photos from the scene of an incident at Chantry Park Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Police name two men who died in fatal car crash near railway line

The crash happened on Dullingham Road, near the railway line Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich’s largest B&M to open its doors on Saturday

New B&M Warren Heath Photo: Paul Geater

‘Watch this space’ could a KFC be opening near you?

KFC hope to open new stores in Suffolk and Essex Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich’s largest B&M to open its doors on Saturday

New B&M Warren Heath Photo: Paul Geater

Can new whisky-beer win over drinks connoisseurs?

English Whisky Co chairman, James Nelstrop, left, and managing director, Andrew Nelstrop. The company has joined forced with St Peter's Brewery to create a whisky beer Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over rape of teenager in Christchurch Park released on bail

Photos from the scene of the incident at Christchurch Park Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Wins for Thomas and Rock in PB times at Felixstowe Coastal 10

Laura Thomas, who won the ladies' title at the Felixstowe Coastal 10. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How high-tech Ipswich store got colleague back on two wheels

Pat Chittock receives his new cycle from colleague Scott Fisk watched by staff from Currys PC World in Ipswich. Picture: IAN DAVIDSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists