Van appeal to help dads deliver aid to Lithuania
- Credit: Laura Clinton
Three Ipswich fathers have come together to deliver aid to refugees in Lithuania, but they need help for the final step of their journey.
On Friday, April 8, Edd Cottee and David Cole will be driving to the village of Alksniupiai, where they will meet Edd’s friend, Andy Davies.
Now, they are appealing to the community to help them find a van to get them there.
Andy Davies has been living in Alksniupiai for the past five years with his partner and son.
He says there are hundreds of Ukrainian refugees pouring into Lithuania, and his quiet, rural village is expecting many to arrive as the conflict rages on.
“It's all women and children, and they’re going to be turning up with only the bag they managed to flee with,” Andy said.
“We’re dealing with people who are coming into our area, whether they stay for the two weeks or the rest of their lives. We’ve helped a couple of kids, but until we get some stuff out here, it’s difficult.”
Most Read
- 1 The Botanist reveals opening date for bar and restaurant in Ipswich
- 2 Suffolk luxury resort named as one of the best places for a spa break in UK
- 3 Ipswich teenager hospitalised for six weeks with brain infection
- 4 Drivers involved in road rage incident on A14 near Orwell Bridge
- 5 WATCH: Drone footage shows where 2,000 new homes near Ipswich will be built
- 6 Teenager released after armed police called to incident in Ipswich
- 7 Ipswich man banned from road for failing to stop for police
- 8 Cost of living crisis: Single mums face homelessness over 'sky high' rents
- 9 One person taken to hospital after three separate crashes in Ipswich
- 10 Robber who wielded meat cleaver in Co-op has sentencing adjourned
Andy had kept in contact with Edd in Ipswich.
“We were chatting, and Andy said, 'we need some help out here, it’s getting a bit desperate,'” said Edd.
Edd decided to drive out to Lithuania, and started a JustGiving page to gather aid and donations. His children’s primary school, Dale Hall, rallied around him, which is how he came to meet fellow parent, David Cole.
“If the shoes were on the other foot, we would have both had to stay behind and fight. We would want someone to do something to look after our loved ones, and we just want to be those people,” said David.
He and Edd will complete the 28-hour drive to Alksniupiai together.
They are particularly keen to source aid for children, but say that any donations will be put to good use.
“Our biggest stumbling block now is getting a van,” said David. “We need to find a long wheelbase transit, or something similar, to actually get all this stuff to Lithuania.”
If anyone is able to help, Edd and David can be contacted through their JustGiving page at: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/edward-cottee-1-ukraine